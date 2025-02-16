On This Page
NTP, Clock and Time Zones
clock set <hh:mm:ss> [<yyyy/mm/dd>]
Sets the time and date.
Syntax Description
hh:mm:ss
Time
yyyy/mm/dd
Date
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
show clock
Notes
If not specified, the date will be left as is
clock timezone [<zone word> [<zone word> [<zone word>] [<zone word>]]]
Sets the system time zone. The time zone may be specified in one of three ways:
The no form of the command resets time zone to its default (GMT).
Syntax Description
zone word
The possible forms this could take include: continent, city, continent, country, city, continent, region, country, city, ocean, and/or island.
Default
GMT
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
show clock
Notes
If not specified, the date will be left as is
ntp {disable | enable | {peer | server} <ip-address> [version <number> | disable]}
no ntp {disable | enable | {peer | server} <ip-address> [disable]}
Configures NTP.
The no form of the command negates NTP options.
Syntax Description
disable
Disables NTP
enable
Enables NTP
peer | server
Configures an NTP peer or server node
ip-address
IPv4 address
version
Specifies the NTP version number of this peer. Possible values are 3 or 4.
Default
NTP is enabled
NTP version number is 4
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
show ntp
Notes
ntpdate <ip-address>
Sets the system clock using the specified SNTP server.
Syntax Description
ip-address
IP address
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
show ntp
Notes
This is a one-time operation and does not cause the clock to be kept in sync on an ongoing basis. It will generate an error if SNTP is enabled since the socket it requires will already be in use.
show clock
Displays the current system time, date and time zone.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
clock set
clock timezone
ntp
ntpdate
Notes
show ntp
Displays the current NTP settings.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
ntp
ntpdate
Notes