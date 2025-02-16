On This Page
- ib qos
- ib sm allow-both-pkeys
- show ib sm allow-both-pkeys
- ib sm ar-sl-mask
- show ib sm ar-sl-mask
- ib sm configuration import
- show ib sm configuration import
- ib sm congestion-control
- show ib sm congestion-control
- ib sm dfp max-cas-on-spine
- show ib sm dfp max-cas-on-spine
- ib sm dfp down-up-turns-mode
- show ib sm dfp down-up-turns-mode
- ib sm files opensm-dump delete
- ib sm force-log-flush
- ib sm force-link-speed
- ib sm keep-pkey-indexes
- show ib sm keep-pkey-indexes
- ib sm log-flags
- show ib sm log
- ib sm partition-config-merge
- ib sm root-guid
- show ib sm root-guid
- ib sm routing-engines
- ib sm routing-threads-num
- show ib sm routing-threads-num
- ib sm scatter-ports
- ib sm smp-window
- show ib sm smp-window
- ib sm ufm-events
- show ib sm ufm-events
- ib sm use-ucast-cache enable
- ib sm virtualization enable
- ib sm virtualization ignore
- show ib sm virtualization
- ib sm virt-max-ports-in-process
- show ib sm virt-max-ports-in-process
- ufm multi-port-sm
- show ufm multi-port-sm
- ufm sm-static-lid
- show ufm sm-static-lid
OpenSM
ib qos [enable]
Manages advanced SM QoS options.
Syntax Description
enable
Enables advanced QoS management on this node
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.6
Example
Related Commands
Notes
ib sm allow-both-pkeys
no ib sm allow-both-pkeys
Enables having both a full and limited membership on the same partition.
The no form of the command disables having both full and limited memberships on the same partition.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
2.6
Example
Related Commands
show ib sm allow-both-pkey
ib partition management defmember
Notes
show ib sm allow-both-pkeys
Displays if both full and limited memberships on the same partition are enabled or not.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
2.6
Example
Related Commands
ib sm allow-both-pkeys
Notes
ib sm ar-sl-mask <mask>
no ib sm ar-sl-mask
Configures the adaptive routing SL mask.
The no form of the command rests the mask value to default.
Syntax Description
mask
Range: 0x0000-0xffff
Default
0xffff
Configuration Mode
config
History
4.2.0
Example
Related Commands
show ib sm ar-sl-mask
Notes
show ib sm ar-sl-mask
Displays the adaptive routing SL mask.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
4.2.0
Example
Related Commands
ib sm ar-sl-mask
Notes
[no] ib sm configuration import [cn-guid | congestion-control | fts | port-search-ordering | guid-routing-order | lid-matrix-dump | prefix-routes | held-back-sw | opensm-health-policy-user-ext | rch-policy | hop-weights | per-module-logging | root-guid | ids-guid | partition-config-user-ext | pgrp-policy | sa-db | io-guid | port-prof-ignore | topo-policy] <url>
Imports the Subnet Manager configuration.
The no form of the command deletes the imported configuration files.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.6
4.3.0
Added congestion-control parameter
Example
Related Commands
show ib sm configuration import
Notes
show ib sm configuration import
Displays imported subnet manager configuration files.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
4.3.0
Example
Related Commands
ib sm configuration import
Notes
ib sm congestion-control {enable | ignore}
no ib sm congestion-control enable
Configure congestion control.
The no form of the command disables congestion control configuration.
Syntax Description
enable
Enables congestion control
ignore
Ignores congestion control configuration
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
4.3.0
Example
Related Commands
show ib sm congestion-control
Notes
show ib sm congestion-control
Displays congestion control configuration.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
4.3.0
Example
Related Commands
ib sm congestion-control
Notes
ib sm dfp max-cas-on-spine <int>
no ib sm dfp max-cas-on-spine
Configures maximum number of CAs on the switch before it is considered a spine instead of leaf.
The no form of the command resets the parameter to its default.
Syntax Description
int
Range: 1-126
Default
2
Configuration Mode
config
History
4.3.0
Example
Related Commands
show ib sm dfp max-cas-on-spine
Notes
show ib sm dfp max-cas-on-spine
Displays maximum number of CAs on the switch before it is considered a spine instead of leaf.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
4.3.0
Example
Related Commands
ib sm dfp max-cas-on-spine
Notes
ib sm dfp down-up-turns-mode {allow-in-intermediate-groups | allow-turns-through-intermediate-spine | disable}
Configures whether to allow turns through intermediate spine.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
4.3.0
Example
Related Commands
show ib sm dfp down-up-turns-mode
Notes
show ib sm dfp down-up-turns-mode
Displays mode of taking down up-turns in intermediate groups with DF+ routing engine.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
4.3.0
Example
Related Commands
ib sm dfp down-up-turns-mode
Notes
ib sm files opensm-dump delete
Deletes OpenSM dump files.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
4.6.0
Example
Related Commands
Notes
ib sm force-log-flush [enable]
Forces log flush after every write.
Syntax Description
enable
Enables force log flush after every write
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.6
Example
Related Commands
Notes
ib sm force-link-speed
Sets SM behavior for port speed on switch ports.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.6
Example
Related Commands
Notes
ib sm keep-pkey-indexes
no ib sm keep-pkey-indexes
Preserves PKey indexes belonging to the historical PKeys configured on the port when generating PKey tables for a certain port.
The no form of the command calculates PKey indexes belonging to the historical PKeys configured on the port.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Enabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
2.6
Example
Related Commands
show ib sm keep-pkey-indexes
ib sm allow-both-pkeys
Notes
show ib sm keep-pkey-indexes
Displays whether PKey indexes belonging to the historical PKeys configured on the port are preserved or not.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
2.6
Example
Related Commands
ib sm keep-pkey-indexes
Notes
ib sm log-flags [all | debug | error | frames | funcs | info | none | routing | verbose]
Configures all log-files.
Syntax Description
all
Error info verbose debug funcs frames routing
debug
Logs diagnostic messages, high volume
error
Logs error messages
frames
Logs all SMP and GMP frames
funcs
Logs function entry/exit, very high volume
info
Logs basic messages, low volume
none
Turns off all logging flags
routing
Logs FDB routing information
verbose
Logs interesting stuff, moderate volume
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.6
Example
Related Commands
Notes
show ib sm log [continuous | files | matching | not]
Displays ib sm log event.
Syntax Description
continuous
Displays new event log messages as they arrive
files
Displays archived log files
matching
Displays event logs that match a given regular expression
not
Displays event logs that do not meet certain criteria
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
1.6
Example
Related Commands
Notes
ib sm partition-config-merge
Merges the partitions.conf.user_ext into the partitions.conf and starts the heavy sweep on the SM. To use after importing the specific file or importing all configuration files.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
2.6
Example
Related Commands
ib sm configuration import partition-config-user-ext
Notes
The SM must be running for this command to work.
ib sm root-guid <guid>
no ib sm root-guid <guid>
Adds a root GUID for the SM.
The no form of the command removes the GUID from the SM.
Syntax Description
guid
The root GUID number in hexadecimal notation
For example: 0x0002c903006ad830
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
2.6
Example
Related Commands
show ib sm root-guid
Notes
The list of root GUIDs are relevant when the routing algorithm is up-down or fat-tree.
show ib sm root-guid
Displays all configured root GUIDs for the SM.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
2.6
Example
Related Commands
ib sm root-guid
Notes
ib sm routing-engines [dfsssp | dor | file | ftree | minhop | torus-2QoS | updn | chain | pqft]
Sets the routing engine of the SM. Multiple routing engines can be specified separated by a space so that specific ordering of routing algorithms is tried if earlier routing engines fail.
Syntax Description
dfsssp
Includes 'dfsssp' (EXPERIMENTAL) engine in selection of routing engines
dor
Includes 'dor' engine in selection of routing engines
file
Includes 'file' engine in selection of routing engines
ftree
Includes 'ftree' engine in selection of routing engines
minhop
Includes 'minhop' engine in selection of routing engines
none
No routing engines specified; use SM default(s)
sssp
Includes 'sssp' (EXPERIMENTAL) engine in selection of routing engines
torus-2QoS
Includes 'torus-2QoS' engine in selection of routing engines
updn
Includes 'updn' engine in selection of routing engines
chain
Includes 'chain' engine in selection of routing engines
pqft
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.6
Example
Related Commands
Notes
ib sm routing-threads-num <int>
no ib sm routing-threads-num
Configures number of CPUs to use for parallel calculations.
The no form of the command resets the parameter to its default.
Syntax Description
int
Range: 1-8
Default
1
Configuration Mode
config
History
4.3.0
Example
Related Commands
show ib sm routing-threads-num
Notes
show ib sm routing-threads-num
Displays number of CPUs configured to use for parallel calculations.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
4.3.0
Example
Related Commands
ib sm routing-threads-num
Notes
ib sm scatter-ports
Assigns ports in a random order instead of round-robin.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.6
Example
Related Commands
Notes
ib sm smp-window <value>
no ib sm smp-window
Sets the maximum number of SMPs sent in parallel.
The no form of the command resets this parameter to its default.
Syntax Description
value
0-256
Default
8
Configuration Mode
config
History
2.6
Example
Related Commands
show ib sm smp-windows
Notes
show ib sm smp-window
Displays the maximum number of SMPs sent in parallel.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
2.6
Example
Related Commands
ib sm smp-window
Notes
ib sm ufm-events {all | security}
no ib sm ufm-events
Configures which traps the SM sends to the UFM.
The no form of the command configures that no traps are sent to the UFM (i.e. "none").
Syntax Description
all
Sends all traps to the UFM
security
Sends security traps to the UFM only
Default
0xffff
Configuration Mode
config
History
4.2.0
Example
Related Commands
show ib sm ufm-events
Notes
show ib sm ufm-events
Displays the types of traps configured to be sent to the UFM by the SM.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
4.2.0
Example
Related Commands
ib sm ufm-events
Notes
ib sm use-ucast-cache enable
Allows SM to use cached routine data (LMC=0 only).
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.6
Example
Related Commands
Notes
ib sm virtualization enable
no ib sm virtualization enable
Enables virtualization on all supported ports (default).
The no form of the command disables virtualization on all supporting ports.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
2.6
Example
Related Commands
show ib sm virtualization
Notes
It is not possible to modify the virtualization support in case OpenSM or UFM are running.
ib sm virtualization ignore
No virtualization support.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
2.6
Example
Related Commands
show ib sm virtualization
Notes
It is not possible to modify the virtualization support in case OpenSM or UFM are running.
show ib sm virtualization
Displays virtualization support.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
2.6
Example
Related Commands
ib sm virtualization enable
ib sm virtualization ignore
Notes
ib sm virt-max-ports-in-process <value>
no ib sm virt-max-ports-in-process
Sets the maximum number of ports to be processed simultaneously.
The no form of the command resets this parameter to its default.
Syntax Description
value
Range: 1-65535
Default
64
Configuration Mode
config
History
2.6
Example
Related Commands
show ib sm virt-max-ports-in-process
Notes
show ib sm virt-max-ports-in-process
Displays the maximum number of ports to be processed simultaneously.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
2.6
Example
Related Commands
ib sm virt-max-ports-in-process
Notes
ufm multi-port-sm enable
ufm multi-port-sm ha-enable
no ufm multi-port-sm enable
Enables configuring OpenSM with multiple GUIDs.
The no form of the command disables configuring OpenSM with multiple GUIDs.
Syntax Description
enable – enables configuring OpenSM with multiple GUIDs
ha-enable – enables multi-port SM with high availability
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
4.3.0
Example
Related Commands
show ufm multi-port-sm
Notes
show ufm multi-port-sm
Displays whether configuring OpenSM with multiple GUIDs is enabled.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
4.3.0
Example
Related Commands
ufm multi-port-sm enable
Notes
ufm sm-static-lid <1-49151>
no ufm sm-static-lid
Sets a static SM LID to be used by the SM.
The no form of the command resets the static SM LID to default.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Assigned by the SM
Configuration Mode
config
History
4.5.0
Example
Related Commands
show ufm sm-static-lid
Notes
show ufm sm-static-lid
Displays the static SM LID.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Assigned by the SM
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
4.5.0
Example
Related Commands
ufm sm-static-lid
Notes