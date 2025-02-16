On This Page
{ip | ipv6} default-gateway {<ip-address> | <ifname>}
no {ip | ipv6} default-gateway
Sets a static default gateway.
The no form of the command deletes the default gateway.
Syntax Description
ip-address
The default gateway IP address
ifname
Name of the interface interface name (e.g. eth0, eth1).
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
show {ip | ipv6} default-gateway
show {ip | ipv6} route
Notes
show {ip | ipv6} default-gateway [static]
Displays the default gateway.
Syntax Description
static
Displays the static configuration of the default
gateway
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
{ip | ipv6} default-gateway
Notes
{ip | ipv6} route {<network-prefix> <netmask> | <network-prefix>/<masklen>} <next-hop>
no ip route {<network-prefix> <netmask> | <network-prefix>/<masklen>} <next-hop>
Sets a static route for a given IP.
The no form of the command deletes the static route.
Syntax Description
network-prefix
IPv4 or IPv6 network prefix
netmask
IPv4 netmask formats are:
IPv6 netmask format is:
nexthop-address
IPv4 or IPv6 address of the next hop router for this route
ifname
Interface name (e.g. eth0, eth1)
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
4.1.0
Example
Related Commands
show ip route
Notes
show {ip | ipv6} route [static]
Displays the routing table in the system.
Syntax Description
static
Filters the table with the static route entries
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
4.1.0
Example
Related Commands
{ip | ipv6} route
Notes