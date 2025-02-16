NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance Command Reference Guide v4.15.0-5
Scheduled Jobs

Use the commands in this section to manage and schedule the execution of jobs.

job

job <job-id>

no job <job-id>

Creates a job.

The no form of the command deletes the job.

Syntax Description

job-id

An integer

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # job 100 
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config job 100) #

Related Commands

show jobs

Notes

Job state is lost on reboot.

comment

comment <comment>

no comment

Adds a comment to the job.

The no form of the command deletes the comment.

Syntax Description

comment

String

Default

""

Configuration Mode

config job

History

1.5

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config job 100) # comment example_comment

Related Commands

show jobs

Notes

command

command <sequence #> | <command>

no command <sequence #>

Adds a CLI command to the job.

The no form of the command deletes the command from the job.

Syntax Description

sequence #

An integer that controls the order the command is executed relative to other commands in this job. The commands are executed in an ascending order.

command

CLI command

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config job

History

1.5

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config job 100) # command 10 "show power"

Related Commands

show jobs

Notes

  • The command must be defined with quotation marks ("")

  • The command must be added as it was executed from the "config" mode. For example, in order to change the interface description you need to add the command: "interface <type> <number> description my-description".

enable

enable

no enable

Enables the specified job.

The no form of the command disables the specified job.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config job

History

1.5

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config job 100) # enable

Related Commands

show jobs

Notes

If a job is disabled, it will not be executed automatically according to its schedule; nor can it be executed manually.

execute

execute

Forces an immediate execution of the job.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config job

History

1.5

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config job 100) # execute

Related Commands

show jobs

Notes

  • The job timer (if set) is not canceled and the job state is not changed (i.e. the time of the next automatic execution is not affected)

  • The job will not be run if not currently enabled

fail-continue

fail-continue

no fail-continue

Continues the job execution regardless of any job failures.

The no form of the command returns fail-continue to its default.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

A job will halt execution as soon as any of its commands fails

Configuration Mode

config job

History

1.5

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config job 100) # fail-continue

Related Commands

show jobs

Notes

name

name <job-name>

no name

Configures a name for this job.

The no form of the command resets the name to its default.

Syntax Description

job-name

String defining a name for the job

Default

""

Configuration Mode

config job

History

1.5

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config job 100) # name my-job

Related Commands

show jobs

Notes

schedule type

schedule type <recurrence-type>

no schedule type

Sets the type of schedule the job will automatically execute on.

The no form of the command resets the schedule type to its default.

Syntax Description

recurrence-type

The available schedule types are:

  • daily – the job is executed every day at a specified time

  • weekly – the job is executed on a weekly basis

  • monthly – the job is executed every month on a specified day of the month

  • once – the job is executed once at a single specified date and time

  • periodic – the job is executed on a specified fixed time interval starting from a fixed point in time

Default

once

Configuration Mode

config job

History

1.5

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config job 100) # schedule type once

Related Commands

show jobs

Notes

A schedule type is essentially a structure for specifying one or more future dates and times for a job to execute.

schedule <recurrence-type>

schedule <recurrence-type> <interval-and-date>

no schedule

Sets the type of schedule the job will automatically execute on.

The no form of the command resets the schedule type to its default.

Syntax Description

recurrence-type

The available schedule types are:

  • daily – the job is executed every day at a specified time

  • weekly – the job is executed on a weekly basis

  • monthly – the job is executed every month on a specified day of the month

  • once – the job is executed once at a single specified date and time

  • periodic – the job is executed on a specified fixed time interval starting from a fixed point in time

interval-and-date

Interval and date per recurrence type

Default

once

Configuration Mode

config job

History

1.5

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config job 100) # schedule monthly interval 10

Related Commands

show jobs

Notes

A schedule type is essentially a structure for specifying one or more future dates and times for a job to execute.

show jobs

show jobs [<job-id>]

Displays configuration and state (including results of last execution, if any exist) of all jobs, or of one job if a job ID is specified.

Syntax Description

job-id

Job ID

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

1.5

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # show jobs 10
Job 10:
   Status:              inactive
   Enabled:             yes
   Continue on failure: no
   Schedule Type:       once
   Time and date:       1970/01/01 00:00:00 +0000
   Last Exec Time:      Thu 2012/04/05 13:11:42 +0000
   Next Exec Time:      N/A
   Commands:
      Command 10: show power
   Last Output:
=====================
Module         Status
=====================
PS1            OK
PS2            NOT PRESENT

Related Commands

Notes
