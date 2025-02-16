NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance Command Reference Guide v4.15.0-5
ip filter enable

no ip filter enable

Enables IP filtering.

The no form of the command disables IP filtering.

ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # no ip filter enable

show ip filter

ip filter chain

ip filter chain [FORWARD <clear> <policy> <rule> | INPUT <clear> <policy> <rule> | OUTPUT <clear> <policy> <rule>]

no ip filter chain

Sets the policy, as a default target, for a specified chain.

The no form of the command resets the policy to its default.

clear

Delete all rules from this chain

policy

Specify default policy for this chain

rule

Add or modify an IP filtering rule

ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # ip filter chain FORWARD clear

show ip filter

show ip filter

show ip filter [all | configured]

Displays IP filtering configuration or status.

all

Displays IP filtering state (including unconfigured rules)

configured

Displays IP filtering configuration

ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # show ip filter
Packet filtering for IPv4: DISABLED
Active IPv4 filtering rules (omitting any not from configuration):
 
Chain 'INPUT'
  No rules.
  Policy: ACCEPT
 
Chain 'OUTPUT'
  No rules.
  Policy: ACCEPT
 
Chain 'FORWARD'
  No rules.
  Policy: ACCEPT

ip filter chain

ip filter enable

