SHARP API
ufm sharp-api event-query-interval <value>
no ufm sharp-api event-query-interval
Configure SHARP API event query interval in seconds.
The no form of the command resets this value to its default.
Syntax Description
value
Range: 1-1000 seconds
Default
5 seconds
Configuration Mode
config
History
4.6.0
Related Commands
show ufm sharp-api
Notes
Please stop UFM before performing attempting to change the event query interval value.
ufm sharp-api event-query-retries <value>
no ufm sharp-api event-query-retries
Configure SHARP API event query retries.
The no form of the command resets this value to its default.
Syntax Description
value
Range: 1-1000
Default
3
Configuration Mode
config
History
4.6.0
Related Commands
show ufm sharp-api
Notes
show ufm sharp-api
Displays UFM SHARP API settings
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
4.6.0
Related Commands
ufm sharp-api event-query-interval
ufm sharp-api event-query-retries
Notes