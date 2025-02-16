On This Page
SHARP Configuration in OpenSM
ib sm sharp enable
no ib sm sharp enable
Enables NVIDIA® Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP)™ on all supporting switches.
The no form disables NVIDIA SHARP on all supporting switches.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.6
Example
Related Commands
show ib sm sharp
Notes
It is not possible to modify the NVIDIA SHARP support parameter in case OpenSM is running.
ib sm sharp ignore
No NVIDIA SHARP support.
This command does not change the current switch configuration. If NVIDIA SHARP is enabled on the switch, it will remain enabled. If it is disabled on the switch, it will remain disabled.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.6
Example
Related Commands
show ib sm sharp
Notes
It is not possible to modify the NVIDIA SHARP support parameter in case OpenSM is running.
show ib sm sharp
Displays NVIDIA SHARP support.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
1.6
Example
Related Commands
ib sm sharp enable
ib sm sharp ignore
Notes