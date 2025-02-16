On This Page
- stats alarm clear
- stats alarm enable
- stats alarm event-repeat
- stats alarm {rising | falling}
- stats alarm rate-limit
- stats chd clear
- stats chd enable
- stats chd compute time
- stats sample clear
- stats sample enable
- stats sample interval
- stats clear-all
- stats export
- show stats alarm
- show stats chd
- show stats cpu
- show stats sample
Statistics and Alarms
stats alarm <alarm-id> clear
Clears alarm state.
Syntax Description
alarm-id
Alarms supported by the system, for example:
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
show stats alarm
Notes
stats alarm <alarm-id> enable
no stats alarm <alarm-id> enable
Enables the alarm.
The no form of the command disables the alarm. Notifications will not be received.
Syntax Description
alarm-id
Alarms supported by the system, for example:
Default
The default is different per alarm ID
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
show stats alarm
Notes
stats alarm <alarm-id> event-repeat {single | while-not-cleared}
no stats alarm <alarm-id> event-repeat
Configures repetition of events from this alarm.
Syntax Description
alarm-id
Alarms supported by the system, for example:
single
Does not repeat events: only sends one event whenever the alarm changes state
while-not-cleared
Repeats error events until the alarm clears
Default
Single
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
show stats alarm
Notes
stats alarm <alarm-id> {rising | falling} {clear-threshold | error-threshold} <threshold-value>
Configure alarms thresholds.
Syntax Description
alarm-id
Alarms supported by the system, for example:
rising
Configures alarm for when the statistic rises too high
falling
Configures alarm for when the statistic falls too low
error-threshold
Sets threshold to trigger falling or rising alarm
clear-threshold
Sets threshold to clear falling or rising alarm
threshold-value
Threshold value, different per alarm
Default
Default is different per alarm ID
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
show stats alarm
Notes
Not all alarms support all four thresholds.
stats alarm <alarm-id> rate-limit {count <count-type> <count> | reset | window <window-type> <duration>}
Configures alarms rate limit.
Syntax Description
alarm-id
Alarms supported by the system, for example:
count-type
Long medium, or short count (number of alarms)
reset
Set the count and window durations to default values for this alarm
window-type
Long medium, or short count, in seconds
Default
Short window: 5 alarms in 1 hour
Medium window: 20 alarms in 1 day
Long window: 50 alarms in 7 days
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
show stats alarm
Notes
stats chd <chd-id> clear
Clears CHD counters.
Syntax Description
chd-id
CHD supported by the system, for example:
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
show stats chd
Notes
stats chd <chd-id> enable
no stats chd <chd-id> enable
Enables the CHD.
The no form of the command disables the CHD.
Syntax Description
chd-id
CHD supported by the system, for example:
Default
Enabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
show stats chd
Notes
stats chd <chd-id> compute time {interval | range} <time>
Sets parameters for when this CHD is computed.
Syntax Description
chd-id
CHD supported by the system, for example:
interval
Specifies calculation interval (how often to do a new calculation) in number of seconds
range
Specifies calculation range, in number of seconds
time
Number of seconds
Default
Different per CHD
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
show stats chd
Notes
stats sample <sample-id> clear
Clears sample history.
Syntax Description
sample-id
Possible sample IDs are:
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
show stats sample
Notes
stats sample <sample-id> enable
no states sample <sample-id> enable
Enables the sample.
The no form of the command disables the sample.
Syntax Description
sample-id
Possible sample IDs are:
Default
Enabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
show stats sample
Notes
stats sample <sample-id> interval <time>
Sets the amount of time between samples for the specified group of sample data.
Syntax Description
sample-id
Possible sample IDs are:
time
Number of seconds
Default
Different per sample
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
show stats sample
Notes
stats clear all
Clears data for all samples, CHDs, and status for all alarms.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
show stats sample
Notes
stats export <format> <report-name> [{after | before} <yyyy/mm/dd> <hh:mm:ss>] [filename <filename>]
Exports statistics to a file.
Syntax Description
format
Currently the only supported value for <format> is "csv" (comma-separated value)
report-name
Determines dataset to be exported. Possible report names are:
after | before
Only includes stats collected after or before a specific time
yyyy/mm/dd
Date must be between 1970/01/01 and 2038/01/19
hh:mm:ss
Time must be between 00:00:00 and 03:14:07 UTC and is treated as local time
filename
Specifies filename to give new report. If a filename is specified, the stats will be exported to a file of that name; otherwise a name will be chosen automatically and will contain the name of the report and the time and date of the export. Any automatically-chosen name will be given a .csv extension.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
show files stats
Notes
show stats alarm [<alarm-id> [rate-limit]]
Displays status of all alarms or the specified alarm.
Syntax Description
alarm-id
rate-limit
Displays rate limit parameters
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
stats alarm
Notes
show stats chd [<chd-id>]
Displays configuration of all statistics CHDs.
Syntax Description
chd-id
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
stats chd
Notes
show stats cpu
Displays some basic stats about CPU utilization:
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
Notes
show stats sample [<sample-id>]
Displays sampling interval for all samples, or the specified one.
Syntax Description
sample-id
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
stats sample
Notes