- ib managed-switch image ppc fetch
- ib managed-switch image x86 fetch
- ib managed-switch configuration global fetch
- ib managed-switch list fetch
- ib managed-switch settings fetch
- ib managed-switch settings upload
- ib managed-switch settings admin-password
- ib managed-switch settings reboot-timeout
- ib managed-switch settings upgrade-both-partitions
- ib managed-switch auto-provisioning start
- show ib managed-switch settings
- show ib managed-switch auto-provisioning status
- show ib managed-switch list
Switch Auto-provisioning
ib managed-switch image ppc fetch <download-url>
no ib managed-switch image ppc
Downloads a PPC switch image file from a remote host or a USB device.
The no form deletes the PPC switch image file from the hard disk.
Syntax Description
download-url
The URL path from where the image file can be downloaded. Supported protocols: http, https, ftp, tftp, scp, sftp and usb. Example: scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename, usb:/path/filename.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
Notes
ib managed-switch image x86 fetch <download-url>
no ib managed-switch image x86
Downloads a x86 switch image file from a remote host or a USB device.
The no form deletes the x86 switch image file from the hard disk.
Syntax Description
download-url
The URL path from where the image file can be downloaded. Supported protocols: http, https, ftp, tftp, scp, sftp and usb. Example: scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename, usb:/path/filename.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
Notes
ib managed-switch configuration global fetch <download-url>
no ib managed-switch configuration global
Downloads a global switch configuration file from a remote host or a USB device.
The no form deletes the global switch configuration file from the hard disk.
Syntax Description
download-url
The URL path from where the image file can be downloaded. Supported protocols: http, https, ftp, tftp, scp, sftp and usb. Example: scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename, usb:/path/filename.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
Notes
The last file downloaded will always overwrite the existing file.
ib managed-switch list fetch <download-url>
no ib managed-switch list
Downloads a switch list file from a remote host or a USB device.
The no form deletes the switch list file from the hard disk.
Syntax Description
download-url
The URL path from where the image file can be downloaded. Supported protocols: http, https, ftp, tftp, scp, sftp and usb. Example: scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename, usb:/path/filename.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
Notes
The last file downloaded will always overwrite the existing file.
ib managed-switch settings fetch <download-url>
Downloads a switch-auto-provisioning-settings file from a remote host or a USB device.
Syntax Description
download-url
The URL path from where the image file can be downloaded. Supported protocols: http, https, ftp, tftp, scp, sftp and usb. Example: scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename, usb:/path/filename.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
Notes
The last file downloaded will always overwrite the existing file.
ib managed-switch settings upload <upload-url>
Uploads the switch-auto-provisioning-settings file to a remote host or a USB device.
Syntax Description
upload-url
The URL path from where the image file can be uploaded. Supported protocols: http, https, ftp, tftp, scp, sftp and usb. Example: scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename, usb:/path/filename.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
Notes
ib managed-switch settings admin-password <password>
no ib managed-switch settings admin-password
Sets the admin password to use with switch auto provisioning.
The no form resets the admin password used for switch auto provisioning to its default.
Syntax Description
password
The admin password to use with switch auto provisioning
Default
admin
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
Notes
The password argument can either be provided as a clear text, or as encrypted text.
ib managed-switch settings reboot-timeout <time>
no ib managed-switch settings reboot-timeout
Sets the reboot timeout to use with switch auto-provisioning.
The no form of the command restores to default.
Syntax Description
time
Switch reboot timeout. Range: 10-180 minutes.
Default
30
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
show ib managed-switch settings
Notes
ib managed-switch settings upgrade-both-partitions
no ib managed-switch settings upgrade-both-partitions
Upgrades both boot partitions as part of switch auto-provisioning.
The no form of the command upgrades only one boot partition.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
upgrade-both-partitions
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
show ib managed-switch settings
Notes
ib managed-switch auto-provisioning start
no ib managed-switch auto-provisioning start
Starts the switch auto provisioning process.
The no form stops the switch auto provisioning process.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
Notes
show ib managed-switch settings
Displays the switch auto provisioning settings.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
Notes
show ib managed-switch auto-provisioning status
Displays switch auto provisioning status and progress.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
Notes
show ib managed-switch list
Displays the content of the switch list file.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
Notes