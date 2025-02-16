NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance Command Reference Guide v4.15.0-5
Telemetry

telemetry target enable

telemetry target <target-name> enable

no telemetry target <target-name> enable

Configures the target collector for the telemetry data.

The no form of the command removes target collector configuration.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Disabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

4.5.0

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # telemetry target example-target enable

Related Commands

show telemetry

show telemetry target

Notes

telemetry target import-filter-file

telemetry target <target-name> import-filter-file {counters | fields} <download-url>

no telemetry target <target-name> import-filter-file

Imports filter file for the target collector.

The no form of the command disables filter file.

Syntax Description

counters

Specifies counters file

fields

Specifies fields file

download-url

Supported protocols: http, https, ftp, tftp, scp, sftp, and usb. For example:

scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename, usb:/path/filename

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

4.5.0

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # telemetry target ufm-enterprise import-filter-file counters scp://user:password@host/tmp/aaa

Related Commands

telemetry target enable

show telemetry

show telemetry target

Notes

If configuration exists for the specified target, then rerunning the command will overwrite the existing configuration.

telemetry target ip port

telemetry target <target-name> ip <ipv4-address> port <port-id> [message-type {custom | standard}]

Configures IP address and port number to use for communication with telemetry target.

Syntax Description

ip

IPv4 address of the target

port

Port number of the target

message-type

Supported types:

  • extended

  • custom

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

4.5.0

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # telemetry target ufm-enterprise ip 10.10.10.10 port 443 message-type standard

Related Commands

telemetry target enable

show telemetry

show telemetry target

Notes

If configuration exists for the specified target, then rerunning the command will overwrite the existing configuration.

telemetry target message type

telemetry target <target-name> message type {custom | standard}

Configures telemetry target message type.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

standard

Configuration Mode

config

History

4.5.0

Example
Copy
Related Commands

show telemetry

show telemetry target

Notes

telemetry streaming enable

telemetry streaming enable

no telemetry streaming enable

Enables telemetry streaming.

The no form of the command disables telemetry streaming

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Disabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

4.5.0

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # telemetry streaming enable

Related Commands

show telemetry

Notes

show telemetry

show telemetry

Displays telemetry target settings.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

4.5.0

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # show telemetry
Enabled:     Yes
 
Telemetry Targets:
     Name:                   ufm-enterprise
     Enabled:                Yes
     Host:                   127.0.0.1
     Port:                   25225
     Message Type:           Standard
     Counters filter file:   Yes
     Fields filter file:     Yes

Related Commands

telemetry target enable

Notes

show telemetry target

show telemetry target

Displays telemetry settings for specific target.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

4.5.0

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # show telemetry target ufm-enterprise
Enabled:     Yes
     Name:                   ufm-enterprise
     Enabled:                Yes
     Host:                   127.0.0.1
     Port:                   25225
     Message Type:           Standard
     Counters filter file:   Yes
     Fields filter file:     Yes

Related Commands

telemetry target enable

Notes

ufm low-frequency-telemetry enable

ufm low-frequency-telemetry enable

no ufm low-frequency-telemetry enable

Enables UFM low frequency telemetry.

The no form of the command disables UFM low frequency telemetry.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

4.10.0

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # ufm low-frequency-telemetry enable

Related Commands

show ufm low-frequency-telemetry

Notes

show ufm low-frequency-telemetry

show ufm low-frequency-telemetry

Displays UFM low frequency telemetry settings.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

4.10.0

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # show ufm low-frequency-telemetry 
Low Frequency Telemetry: No

Related Commands

ufm low-frequency-telemetry enable

Notes
