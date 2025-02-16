On This Page
UFM External Subnet Manager
ufm safe-stop
Stops UFM after remote UFM-SM take mastership.
Syntax Description
Default
Configuration Mode
mgmt-allow-sm-sa
mgmt-allow-sm-ha-active
History
1.5
Example
ufm external-sm trust {ip <IPv4> | ipv6 <IPv6>}
no ufm external-sm trust {ip <IPv4> | ipv6 <IPv6>}
Creates a trust relationship when in HA mode between the standby and the external SM machines.
The no form of the command breaks a trust relationship between the standby and the external SM machines.
Syntax Description
ip
IPv4 address used to access the external SM machine
ipv6
IPv6 address used to access the external SM machine
Default
Configuration Mode
mgmt-allow-sm-sa
mgmt-allow-sm-ha-active
History
1.5
4.2.0
Added "ip" and "ipv6" parameters
Example
show ufm external-sm
show ufm external-sm status
This command is available on the standby machine only.
ufm external-sm register {ip <ipv4> | ipv6 <ipv6>}
no ufm external-sm register {ip <ipv4> | ipv6 <ipv6>}
Registers the external SM machine.
The no form of the command unregisters the external SM machine.
Syntax Description
ip
IPv4 address used to access the external SM machine
ipv6
IPv6 address used to access the external SM machine
Default
Configuration Mode
mgmt-allow-sm-sa
mgmt-allow-sm-ha-active
History
1.5
4.2.0
Added "ip" and "ipv6" parameters
Example
show ufm external-sm
show ufm external-sm status
show ufm external-sm
Displays UFM external SM machines.
Syntax Description
Default
Configuration Mode
mgmt-allow-sm-sa
mgmt-allow-sm-ha-active
History
1.5
Example
show ufm external-sm status
ufm external-sm trust
ufm external-sm register
show ufm external-sm status
Displays UFM external SM machines status.
Syntax Description
Default
Configuration Mode
mgmt-allow-sm-sa
mgmt-allow-sm-ha-active
History
1.5
Example
show ufm external-sm
ufm external-sm trust
ufm external-sm register
