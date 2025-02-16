On This Page
- ufm logging files delete oldest
- ufm logging files rotation criteria
- ufm logging files rotation max-num
- ufm logging level
- ufm logging syslog
- ufm logging syslog level
- ufm logging syslog enable
- ufm logging syslog ufm-events enable
- show ufm console log
- show ufm console log continuous
- show ufm console log files
- show ufm event log
- show ufm event log continuous
- show ufm event log files
- show ufm logging
- show ufm log
- show ufmhealth log
UFM Logs
ufm logging files delete oldest {console | event | opensm | sharp | ufm | ufmhealth} [<number>]
Deletes log files.
Syntax Description
console
Delete the oldest console log files
event
Delete the oldest event log files
opensm
Delete the oldest OpenSM log files
sharp
Delete the oldest NVIDIA® Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP)™ log files
ufm
Delete the oldest UFM log files
ufmhealth
Delete the oldest UFM health log files
number
Specifies the number of log files to delete
Default
If no number is specified, the command deletes the oldest log file only
Configuration Mode
config
History
4.6.0
Example
Related Commands
show ufm logging
Notes
ufm logging files rotation criteria {frequency daily | size <size-in-megabytes>}
Sets how the system decides when to rotate UFM log files.
Syntax Description
frequency daily
Rotates log files once per day at midnight
size
Rotates log files when they pass a size threshold
Default
100 MB
Configuration Mode
config
History
4.6.0
Example
Related Commands
show ufm logging
Notes
ufm logging files rotation max-num <number>
Specifies the maximum number of old log files to maintain.
Syntax Description
number
Range: 1-999999
Default
10
Configuration Mode
config
History
4.6.0
Example
Related Commands
show ufm logging
Notes
ufm logging level <log-level>
Sets the severity level of certain log messages.
Syntax Description
log-level
Default
WARNING
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.6
Example
Related Commands
Notes
ufm logging syslog <host:port>
no ufm logging syslog
Sends UFM logs to a remote syslog server.
The no form of the command sends UFM logs to the local syslog server.
Syntax Description
port
Remote syslog hostname and port
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.6
Example
Related Commands
Notes
This change takes effect after UFM restart.
ufm logging syslog level <log-level>
Sets the severity level of certain log messages.
Syntax Description
log-level
Default
WARNING
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.6
Example
Related Commands
Notes
This change takes effect after UFM restart.
ufm logging syslog enable
no ufm logging syslog enable
Enable sending UFM logs to syslog.
The no form of the command disables sending UFM logs to syslog.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.6
Example
Related Commands
Notes
This change takes effect after UFM restart.
ufm logging syslog ufm-events enable
no ufm logging syslog ufm-events enable
Send UFM event log messages to a syslog server.
The no form disables the ability to log UFM event messages to syslog locally and remotely.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.6
Example
Related Commands
Notes
This change takes effect after UFM restart.
show ufm console log [matching <regex> | not matching <regex>]
Displays current console event log file in a scrollable pager.
Syntax Description
matching
Displays new console log messages that match a given regular expression
not matching
Displays new console log messages that do not match a given regular expression
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
4.6.0
Example
Related Commands
Notes
show ufm console log continuous [matching <regex> | not matching <regex>]
Displays new event log messages as they arrive.
Syntax Description
matching
Displays new console log messages that match a given regular expression
not matching
Displays new console log messages that do not match a given regular expression
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
4.6.0
Example
Related Commands
show ufm console log
Notes
show ufm console log files [<file-number> [matching <regex> | not matching <regex>]]
Lists all archived log files available.
Syntax Description
file-number
Displays the selected archived event log file
matching
Displays entries from the selected log file that match a given regular expression
not matching
Displays entries from the selected log file that do not match a given regular expression
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
4.6.0
Example
Related Commands
show ufm console log
Notes
show ufm event log [matching <regex> | not matching <regex>]
Displays current event log file in a scrollable pager.
Syntax Description
matching
Displays new event log messages that match a given regular expression
not matching
Displays new event log messages that do not match a given regular expression
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
4.6.0
Example
Related Commands
Notes
show ufm event log continuous [matching <regex> | not matching <regex>]
Displays new event log messages as they arrive.
Syntax Description
matching
Displays new event log messages that match a given regular expression
not matching
Displays new event log messages that do not match a given regular expression
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
4.6.0
Example
Related Commands
show ufm console event log
Notes
show ufm event log files [<file-number> [matching <regex> | not matching <regex>]]
Lists all archived log files available.
Syntax Description
file-number
Displays the selected archived event log file
matching
Displays entries from the selected log file that match a given regular expression
not matching
Displays entries from the selected log file that do not match a given regular expression
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
4.6.0
Example
Related Commands
show ufm event log
Notes
show ufm logging
Displays logging configuration.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
1.6
4.6.0
Updated command output
Example
Related Commands
Notes
show ufm log [continuous | files | matching | not]
Displays UFM event log.
Syntax Description
continuous
Displays new event log messages as they arrive
files
Displays archived log files
matching
Displays event logs that match a given regular expression
not
Displays event logs that do not meet certain criteria
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
1.6
Example
Related Commands
Notes
show ufmhealth log [continuous | files | matching | not]
Displays UFM health event log.
Syntax Description
continuous
Displays new event log messages as they arrive
files
Displays archived log files
matching
Displays event logs that match a given regular expression
not
Displays event logs that do not meet certain criteria
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
1.6
Example
Related Commands
Notes