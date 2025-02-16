On This Page
UFM Plugin Commands
ufm plugin <plugin-name> {add [tag <tag name>] | enable | remove}
no ufm plugin <plugin-name> enable
Add UFM plugin manages UFM plugin.
The no form of the command disables UFM plugin.
Syntax Description
add
Adds UFM plugin
enable
Enables UFM plugin
remove
Removes UFM plugin
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
4.7
Example
Related Commands
show ufm plugin
Notes
show ufm plugin
Displays UFM plugin
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
enabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
4.7
Example
Related Commands
ufm plugin add, ufm plugin remove, ufm plugin enable, no ufm plugin enable
Notes