On This Page
UFM Process Commands
ufm process health start
ufm process health restart
no ufm process health start
Starts/restarts the UFM health process.
The no form of the command stops the UFM health process.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
show ufm status
Notes
ufm process model start
ufm process model restart
no ufm process model start
Starts/restarts the UFM ModelMain process.
The no form of the command stops the UFM ModelMain process.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
show ufm status
Notes
When stopping the UFM ModelMain process, the UFM health is also stopped in order not to start the UFM ModelMain process.
ufm process telemetry start
ufm process telemetry restart
no ufm process telemetry start
Starts/restarts UFM telemetry process.
The no form of the command stops UFM telemetry process.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
4.10.0
Example
Related Commands
show ufm status
Notes
When stopping the UFM telemetry process, the UFM health is also stopped in order not to start the UFM telemetry process.
ufm process sharp start
ufm process sharp restart
no ufm process sharp start
Starts/restarts the NVIDIA SHARP Aggregation Manager process.
The no form of the command stops the NVIDIA SHARP Aggregation Manager process.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
4.10.0
Example
Related Commands
show ufm status
Notes
When stopping the SHARP AM process, the UFM health is also stopped in order not to start
the SHARP AM process.