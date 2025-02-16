ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh self-client-cert password-file fetch <download-uri>

no ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh self-client-cert password-file fetch <download-uri>

Fetches a bootstrap certificate password file (containing a password to be used to open a bootstrap certificate) rather than having to supply a cleartext password while fetching the bootstrap certificate.

The no form on the command deletes the bootstrap certificate password file from the hard disk.