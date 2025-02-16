NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance Command Reference Guide v4.15.0-5
User Accounts

username

username <username> [capability <cap> | disable [login | password] | full-name <name> | nopassword | password [0 | 7] <password>]

no username <username> [capability | disable [login | password] | full-name]

Creates a user and sets its capabilities, password and name.

The no form of the command deletes the user configuration.

Syntax Description

username

Specifies a username and creates a user account. New users are created initially with admin privileges but is disabled.

capability

User capabilities:

  • admin – full administrative capabilities

  • monitor – read only capabilities and actions, can not change the running configuration

disable [login | password]

  • Disable – disable this account

  • Disable login – disable all logins to this account

  • Disable password – disable login to this account using a local password

full-name

Full name of the user

nopassword

The next login of the user will not require password

0 | 7

  • 0 – specifies a login password in cleartext

  • 7 – specifies a login password in encrypted text

password

Specifies a password for the user in string form. If [0 | 7] was not specified then the password is in cleartext.

Default

The following usersnames are available by default:

  • admin

  • monitor

  • xmladmin

  • xmluser

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # username monitor full-name smith

Related Commands

show usernames

show users

Notes

  • To enable a user account, set a password on it (or use the "... nopassword" command to enable it with no password required for login)

  • Removing a user account does not terminate any current sessions that user has open; it just prevents new sessions from being established

  • Encrypted password is useful for the "show configuration" command, since the cleartext password cannot be recovered after it is set

show usernames

show usernames

Displays list of users and their capabilities.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

1.5

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # show usernames
USERNAME    FULL NAME               CAPABILITY  ACCOUNT STATUS
USERID      System Administrator    admin       Password set
admin       System Administrator    admin       Password set
monitor     smith                   monitor     Password set
xmladmin    XML Admin User          admin       No password required xmluser     XML Monitor User        monitor     No password required

Related Commands

username

show users

Notes

show users

show users [history]

Displays logged in users and related information such as idle time and what host they have connected from.

Syntax Description

history

Displays current and historical sessions

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

1.5

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # show users
USERNAME   FULL NAME                LINE    HOST               IDLE
admin      System Administrator     pts/0   172.22.237.174     0d0h34m4s
admin      System Administrator     pts/1   172.30.0.127       1d3h30m49s
admin      System Administrator     pts/3   172.22.237.34      0d0h0m0s
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # show users history
admin    pts/3 172.22.237.34    Wed Feb  1 11:56   still logged in
admin    pts/3 172.22.237.34    Wed Feb  1 11:42 - 11:46  (00:04)
 
wtmp begins Wed Feb  1 11:38:10 2012

Related Commands

username

show usernames

Notes

show whoami

show whoami

Displays username and capabilities of user currently logged in.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

1.5

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # show whoami
Current user: admin
Capabilities: admin

Related Commands

username

show usernames

show users

Notes
