NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance Command Reference Guide v4.9.0
Chassis Management

show version

show version [concise]

Displays version information for the currently running system image.

Syntax Description

concise

Fits output onto one line

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

1.5

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # show version
Product name:      ufm_appliance
Product release:   UFMAPL_1.5.0.14_UFM_4.0.0.19
Build ID:          #1-dev
Build date:        2013-03-03 16:39:17
Target arch:       x86_64
Target hw:         x86_64
Built by:          root@r-build01
Version summary:   ufm_appliance UFMAPL_1.5.0.14_UFM_4.0.0.19 2013-03-03 16:39:17 x86_64
 
Product model:     x86
Host ID:           c194d089f00c
System serial num: F6qnuuhLcxjG
System UUID:       435a85f4-22cc-e111-a4eb-001e6754a51b
 
Uptime:            1d 1h 48m 43.424s
CPU load averages: 0.00 / 0.00 / 0.00
Number of CPUs:    24
System memory:     1441 MB used / 30700 MB free / 32141 MB total
Swap:              0 MB used / 1506 MB free / 1506 MB total

show inventory

show inventory

Displays system inventory.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

1.5

4.3.0

Updated output

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # show inventory
Inventory refresh. Please wait...
=======================================================================
Module         Type              Part number         Serial Number
=======================================================================
BOARD          S2600GZ           G11481-352          QSGR22800436
PS1            DPS-750XB A       MUA90-PF            E98791D1229075650
PS2            DPS-750XB A       MUA90-PF            E98791D1229075651
DRIVE1         SATA (931.012 GB) MUA90-HD            WD-WCAW33617160WDC
DRIVE2         SATA (931.012 GB) MUA90-HD            WD-WCAW34670985WDC
HCA            ConnectX-6        MCX653106A-HDAT     MT1234U01297

show chassis health

show chassis health

Displays chassis health status.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

1.6

Example
show memory

show memory

Displays memory status.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

1.5

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # show memory
Total      Used      Free      Used+B/C  Free-B/C
Physical  2027 MB    761 MB   1266 MB   1214 MB    813 MB
Swap         0 MB      0 MB      0 MB
 
Physical Memory Borrowed for System Buffers and Cache:
  Buffers:                  0 MB
  Cache:                  452 MB
  Total Buffers/Cache:    452 MB

show chassis input power

show chassis input power

Displays chassis input power information.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

1.6

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # show chassis input power
Refreshing input power information. Please wait...
Input Power Supply 1       0 Watts
Input Power Supply 2       116 Watts

chassis altitude

chassis altitude <elevation>

Updates the chassis altitude.

Syntax Description

elevation

Possible chassis altitude values are:

  • 300: 300m or less

  • 900: 301m - 900m

  • 1500: 901m - 1500m

  • 3000: Higher than 1500m

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # chassis altitude 300

chassis remote-management dhcp

chassis remote-management dhcp

Updates chassis remote-management interface to DHCP

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # chassis remote-management dhcp

chassis remote-management ip

chassis remote-management ip {address <ip> <netmask> | default-gateway <ipv4-address>}

Updates chassis remote-management IP address.

Syntax Description

address

Configures IP address and netmask for remote-management

default-gateway

Configures a default route for chassis remote management

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

4.5.0

Added "default-gateway" parameter

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # chassis remote-management up address 10.10.10.10 /30

chassis remote-management ipv6

chassis remote-management ipv6 [enable | dhcp | autoconfig | address <ipv6-address> <prefix len 0-128> | default-gateway <ipv6-address>]

Updates IPv6 support for chassis remote management.

Syntax Description

enable

Enables IPv6 support for chassis remote management interface

dhcp

Sets the chassis remote management interface from which non-interface-specific (resolver) configuration is accepted via DHCPv6

autoconfig

Enables IPv6 stateless address auto configuration (SLAAC) for the chassis remote management interface

address

Configures a static IPv6 address and prefix length

default-gateway

Sets a static default gateway for the chassis remote management interface

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

4.1.0

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # chassis remote-management ipv6 dhcp

show chassis remote-management ip

chassis remote-management username

chassis remote-management username <username> <password>

Configures the remote-management username and password.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # chassis remote-management username ufm-test Str0nGP4sS

show chassis firmware

show chassis firmware

Displays the BIOS package information.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

1.5

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # show chassis firmware
Running chassis image:                          SE5C600.86B.01.06.0002

show chassis remote-management

show chassis remote-management {ip | username}

Shows the remote management IP address and username.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

1.5

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # show chassis remote-management ip
 
LAN Configuration Settings:
---------------------------
LAN Channel Selected: 3
LAN Alert Destination Index Selected: None. LAN Alert Configuration will not be
displayed.
IP Address Source: DHCP
DHCP Host Name: UFMAPL-00:1E:67:49:CF:BD
LAN Failover Mode: DISABLE
BMC Host IP Address: 172.30.11.214
Subnet Mask: 255.255.0.0
Gateway IP Address: 172.30.0.1
Gateway MAC Address: 00-00-00-00-00-00
Backup Gateway IP Address: 0.0.0.0
Backup Gateway MAC Address: 00-00-00-00-00-00
Community String: public
Gratuitous ARP Enable: DISABLE
Gratuitous ARP Interval (milliseconds): 0
BMC ARP Response Enable: ENABLE
 
IPV6 Configuration Settings:
---------------------------
IPV6 Status: DISABLE
IPV6 IP Address Source: STATIC
IPV6 Prefix Length: 64
IPV6 IP Address: 000:000:000:000:000:000:000:000
IPV6 Default Gateway: 000:000:000:000:000:000:000:000

chassis remote-management

show chassis altitude

show chassis altitude

Displays chassis altitude setup.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

1.5

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # show chassis altitude
 
Altitude
========
Current Value : 301m - 900m
---------------------------
Possible Values
---------------
300 : 300m or less
900 : 301m - 900m
1500 : 901m - 1500m
3000 : Higher than 1500m

chassis altitude

show chassis raid

show chassis raid

Displays the status of the RAID configuration.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

1.5

4.3

Updated output

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # show chassis raid
RAID state:                     Optimal
DRIVE1 state:                   Online,SpunUp
DRIVE2 state:                   Online,SpunUp

show chassis raid rebuild-status

show chassis raid rebuild-status [drive1 | drive2]

Displays the status of “rebuilding” process for the selected drive.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

1.5

4.3

Updated “HDD” to “drive”

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # show chassis rebuild-status drive1
 
Rebuild progress of physical drivers....
 
Enclosure: Slot         Percent Complete             Time Elps
--:00             #***********35%*****************    00:06:13
 
Press <ESC> key to quit....

