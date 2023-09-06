NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance Command Reference Guide v4.9.0
Data Management

ufm data backup

ufm data backup [<backup-file>][with-telemetry]

Backs up UFM data files.

Syntax Description

backup file

Backup file name to be generated

with-telemetry

Backup UFM historical telemetry

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

4.6.0

ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # ufm data backup ufm-backup.zip

ufm data delete

ufm data delete <zip file>

Deletes a UFM data archive from the hard drive.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

4.6.0

ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # ufm data delete ufm-backup-20210716-122851.zip

ufm data fetch

ufm data fetch <URL>

Deletes a UFM data archive from the hard drive.

Syntax Description

URL

Supported formats: http, https, ftp, tftp, scp, sftp and usb. (e.g., scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename, usb:/path/filename)

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

4.6.0

ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # ufm data fetch scp://mlnx:1234Kb@172.30.3.201/tmp

ufm data reset

ufm data reset

Resets the UFM data (both the configuration and the database data).

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # ufm data reset

ufm data restore

ufm data restore <zip file>

Restores UFM data files.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

4.6.0

ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # ufm data restore ufm-backup-20210716-122851.zip

ufm data upload

ufm data upload <zip file> <URL>

Uploads UFM data files to a remote host or a USB device.

Syntax Description

URL

Supported formats: http, https, ftp, tftp, scp, sftp and usb. (e.g., scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename, usb:/path/filename)

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

4.6.0

ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # ufm data upload ufm-backup-20210716-130311.zip scp://mlnx:1234Kb@172.30.3.201/tmp

