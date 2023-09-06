NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance Command Reference Guide v4.9.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software  NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance Command Reference Guide v4.9.0  DHCP

On This Page

DHCP

ip dhcp

ip dhcp {default-gateway yield-to-static | hostname <hostname>| primary-intf <ifname> | send-hostname}
no ip dhcp {default-gateway yield-to-static | hostname | primary-intf | send-hostname}

Sets global DHCP configuration.
The no form of the command deletes the DHCP configuration.

Syntax Description

yield-to-static

Does not allow you to install a default gateway from DHCP if there is already a statically configured one

hostname

Specifies the hostname to be sent during DHCP client negotiation if send-hostname is enabled

primary-intf

Sets the interface from which a non-interface-specific configuration (resolver and routes) will be accepted via DHCP

send-hostname

Enables the DHCP client to send a hostname during negotiation

Default

no ip dhcp yield-to-static
no ip dhcp hostname
ip dhcp primary-intf eth0
no ip dhcp send-hostname

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # ip dhcp default-gateway yield-to-static

Related Commands

show ip dhcp
dhcp [renew]

Notes

DHCP is supported for IPv4 networks only

show {ip | ipv6} dhcp

show {ip | ipv6} dhcp

Displays the DHCP/DHCPv6 configuration and status.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

1.5

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # show ip dhcp 
--------------------------------------
Interface    DHCP      DHCP      Valid 
             Enabled   Running   lease 
-------------------------------------- 
bond0        no        no         no 
eth0         yes       yes        yes 
eth1         no        no         no 
ib0          no        no         no 
ib1          no        no         no 
lo           no        no         no 
 
IPv4 dhcp default gateway yields to static configuration: no
 
DHCP primary interface: 
   Configured: eth0 
   Active: eth0 
 
DHCP client options: 
   Send Hostname: no 
   Client Hostname: ufmapl (using system hostname)

Related Commands

ip dhcp
dhcp [renew]

Notes

ipv6 dhcp primary-intf

ipv6 dhcp primary-intf <if-name>
no ipv6 dhcp primary-intf

Sets the interface from which non-interface-specific (resolver) configuration is accepted via DHCPv6.
The no form of the command resets non-interface-specific (resolver) configuration.

Syntax Description

if-name

  • lo

  • eth0

  • eth1

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

4.1.0

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # ipv6 dhcp primary-intf eth0

Related Commands

ipv6 enable
ipv6 address
show interface <ifname>

Notes

ipv6 dhcp stateless

ipv6 dhcp stateless
no ipv6 dhcp stateless

Enables stateless DHCPv6 requests.
The no form of the command disables stateless DHCPv6 requests.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

4.1.0

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # ipv6 dhcp stateless

Related Commands

ipv6 enable
ipv6 address
show interface <ifname>

Notes

  • This command only gets DNS configuration, not an IPv6 address

  • The no form of the command requests all information, including an IPv6 address

© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 6, 2023
content here