On This Page
Event Notification
email autosupport {enable | event <event-name>}
Enables the support of the email notification and specifies which events will be sent as email notifications.
Syntax Description
enable
Enables the sending of email to vendor autosupport when certain failures occur
event
Specifies events for which to send autosupport notification emails
Default
Email autosupport is disabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
show email
Notes
Refer to "show email event" for the full event list
email dead-letter {cleanup max-age <duration> | enable}
Configures settings for saving undeliverable emails.
Syntax Description
cleanup max-age
Example: “5d4h3m2s” for 5 days, 4 hours, 3 minutes, 2 seconds
enable
Saves dead-letter files for undeliverable emails
Default
Save dead letter is enabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
show email
Notes
email domain <hostname-or-ip-address>
Sets the domain name from which the emails will appear to come from (provided that the return address is not already fully-qualified). This is used in conjunction with the system hostname to form the full name of the host from which the email appears to come.
Syntax Description
hostname-or-ip-address
Hostname or IP address
Default
No email domain
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
show email
Notes
email mailhub <hostname-or-ip-address>
Sets the mail relay to be used to send notification emails.
Syntax Description
hostname-or-ip-address
Hostname or IP address
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
show email [events]
Notes
email mailhub-port <port>
Sets the mail relay port to be used to send notification emails.
Syntax Description
port
Port number
Default
25
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
show email
Notes
email notify event <event-name>
Enables sending email notifications for the specified event type.
Syntax Description
event-name
Example event names would include "process-crash" and "cpu-util-high"
Default
No events are enabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
show email events
Notes
This does not affect auto-support emails. Auto-support can be disabled overall, but if it is enabled, all auto-support events are sent as emails.
email notify recipient <email-addr> [class {info | failure} | detail]
Adds an email address from the list of addresses to which to send email notifications of events.
Syntax Description
email-addr
Example event names would include "process-crash" and "cpu-util-high"
class
Specifies which types of events are sent to this recipient
info
Sends informational events to this recipient
failure
Sends failure events to this recipient
detail
Sends detailed event emails to this recipient
Default
No recipients are added
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
show email
Notes
email return-addr <username>
Sets the username or fully-qualified return address from which email notifications are sent.
The no form of the command resets this attribute to its default.
Syntax Description
username
Username
Default
do-not-reply
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
show email
Notes
email return-host
Includes the hostname in the return address for emails.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
No return host
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
show email
Notes
This only takes effect if the return address does not contain an "@" character.
email send-test
Sends test-email to all configured event and failure recipients.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
No return host
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
show email [events]
Notes
show email [events]
Shows email configuration or events for which email should be sent upon.
Syntax Description
events
Displays event list
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
Notes