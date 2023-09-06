On This Page
File System Commands
|
debug generate dump
Generates a debug dump.e
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
file debug-dump
|
Notes
|
The dump can then be manipulated using the “file debug-dump...” commands
|
file debug-dump {delete {<filename> | latest} | email {<filename> | latest} | upload {{<filename> | latest} <URL>}}|
Manipulates debug dump files.
|
Syntax Description
|
filename
|
The specified file name
|
latest
|
Delete, upload, or e-mail the latest debug dump file to a remote host
|
URL
|
HTTP, HTTPS, FTP, TFTP, SCP and SFTP are supported
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5
|
1.8
|
Updated delete/email/upload syntax
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
file docker-label delete <filename>
Deletes a docker label archive file.
|
Syntax Description
|
filename
|
The specified file name
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
4.7.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show files docker-label
|
Notes
|
file stats {delete <filename> | move {<source filename> | <destination filename>} | upload <filename> <URL>}
Manipulates statistics report files.
|
Syntax Description
|
delete
|
Deletes a stats report file
|
move
|
Renames a stats report file
|
upload
|
Uploads a stats report file. HTTP, HTTPS, FTP, TFTP, SCP and SFTP are supported.
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show files stats
|
Notes
|
file tcpdump {delete <filename> | upload <filename> <URL>}
Manipulates tcpdump output files.
|
Syntax Description
|
delete
|
Deletes the specified tcpdump output file
|
upload
|
Uploads the specified tcpdump output file to the specified URL. HTTP, HTTPS, FTP, TFTP, SCP and SFTP are supported.
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show files stats
|
Notes
|
show files debug-dump [<filename>]
Displays a list of debug dump files.
|
Syntax Description
|
filename
|
Displays a summary of the contents of a particular debug dump file
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any configuration mode
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
file debug-dump
|
Notes
|
show files docker-label
Displays a list of docker label archive files.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any configuration mode
|
History
|
4.7.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
file docker-label delete
|
Notes
|
show files stats <filename>
Displays a list of statistics report files.
|
Syntax Description
|
filename
|
Display the contents of a particular statistics report file
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any configuration mode
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
file stats
|
Notes
|
show files system [detail]
Displays usage information of the file systems on the system.
|
Syntax Description
|
detail
|
Displays more detailed information on file-system
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any configuration mode
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
show files tcpdump
Displays a list of statistics report files.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any configuration mode
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
file tcpdump
|
Notes
|
reload [force | halt [noconfirm] | noconfirm]
Reboots or shuts down the system.
|
Syntax Description
|
force
|
Forces an immediate reboot of the system even if the system is busy
|
halt
|
Shuts down the system
|
noconfirm
|
Reboots the system without asking about unsaved changes
|
Default
|
1000
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
reset factory
|
Notes
|
reset factory [keep-all-config | keep-basic | only-config] [halt]
Clears the system and resets it entirely to its factory state.
|
Syntax Description
|
keep-all-cofig
|
Preserves all configuration files including licenses. Removes the logs, stats, images, snapshots, history,
|
keep-basic
|
Preserves licenses in the running configuration file.
|
only-config
|
Removes configuration files only. Logs, stats, images, snapshots, history, and known hosts are preserved.
|
halt
|
The system is halted after this process completes
|
Default
|
N/A
|
History
|
4.2.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
reload
|
Notes
|
|
reset factory keep-docker
Resets all host configuration except for docker configuration.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
4.2.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
reset factory
|
Notes
|
configuration new <filename> factory keep-docker
Creates new file with only factory defaults except docker current configuration.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
4.2.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
configuration new factory
|
Notes