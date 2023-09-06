Displays the status of UFM. The outcome of the command varies according to the working mode.

r-ufm237 [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # show ufm status UFM mode: Management Local - r-ufm237 (10.209.36.86) ======================================== UFM Running SM Running Telemetry Running Health Running UnhealthyPorts Running DailyReport Running SHArP N/A DRBD Running Primary DRBD State ConnectionState = Connected - DiskState = UpToDate Heartbeat Running (Master) HA Interface eth0 (connected to 10.209.36.89) Mgmt. Interface eth0 (up) ======================================== UFM mode: Management Peer - r-ufm238 (10.209.36.89) ======================================== UFM Stopped SM Stopped Telemetry Stopped Health Stopped UnhealthyPorts Stopped DailyReport N/A SHArP N/A DRBD Running Secondary DRBD State ConnectionState = Connected - DiskState = UpToDate Heartbeat Running (Slave) HA Interface eth0 (connected to 10.209.36.86) Mgmt. Interface eth0 (up) ======================================== Virtual IP - 10.209.36.199 ======================================== High Availability Status: OK ======================================== r-ufm237 [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) #

Notes