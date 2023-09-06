On This Page
InfiniBand Utilities
ib ibdiagnet [<ibdiagnet-options>]
Scans the fabric using directed route packets and extracts all the available information regarding its connectivity and devices.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
Notes
ib ibdiagnet gmp-window <value>
Set the maximum number of GMPs sent in parallel.
Syntax Description
value
Range: 0-16384
Default
128
Configuration Mode
config
History
4.3.0
Example
Related Commands
show ib ibdiagnet gmp-window
Notes
|
show ib ibdiagnet gmp-window
Displays the maximum number of GMPs sent in parallel.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
4.3.0
Example
Related Commands
ib ibdiagnet gmp-window
Notes
|
ib ibdiagnet smp-window <value>
Sets the maximum number of SMPs sent in parallel.
Syntax Description
value
Range: 0-256
Default
8
Configuration Mode
config
History
4.3.0
Example
Related Commands
show ib ibdiagnet smp-window
Notes
|
show ib ibdiagnet smp-window
Displays the maximum number of SMPs sent in parallel.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
4.3.0
Example
Related Commands
ib ibdiagnet smp-window
Notes
|
ib ibdiagnet upload <upload-url>]
Uploads ibdiagnet output files to a remote host or a USB device.
Syntax Description
upload-url
Formats supported: ftp, tftp, scp, sftp and usb. For example: scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename, usb:/path/filename.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
Notes
Prior to running this command, you must run the "ib ibdiagnet" command. For further information on the command, please run: "ib ibdiagnet --help".
ib ibdiagpath <ibdiagpath-options>
Scans the fabric using directed route packets and extracts all the available information regarding its connectivity and devices.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
Notes
ib ibdiagpath upload <upload-url>]
Uploads ibdiagpath output files to a remote host or a USB device.
Syntax Description
upload-url
Formats supported: ftp, tftp, scp, sftp and usb. For example: scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename, usb:/path/filename.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
Notes
Prior to running this command, you must run the command "ib ibdiagpath". For further information on the command, please run "ib ibdiagpath --help".
ib perfquery <perfquery-options>
Dumps (and optionally clears) the performance counters of the destination port (including error counters).
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
Notes
For further information on the command, please run "ib perfquery --help".
ib ibtracert <ibtracert-options>
Displays unicast or multicast route from source to destination.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
Notes
For further information on the command, please run "ib ibtracert --help".
ib ibportstate <ibportstate-options>
Gets the logical and physical port states of an InfiniBand port or disables or enables the port (only on a switch).
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
Notes
For further information on the command, please run "ib ibportstate --help".
ib smpquery <smpquery-options>
Enables a basic subset of standard SMP queries including the following:
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
Notes
For further information on the command, please run "ib smpquery --help".
ib sminfo <sminfo-options>
Queries the SMInfo attribute on a node.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
Notes
For further information on the command, please run "ib sminfo --help".
ib smpdump <smpdump-options>
A general purpose SMP utility which gets SM attributes from a specified SMA. The result is dumped in hex by default.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
Notes
For further information on the command, please run "ib smpdump --help".
ib ibqueryerrors <ibqueryerrors-options>
Queries and reports non-zero IB port counters.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
Notes
For further information on the command, please run "ib ibqueryerrors --help".
ib ibroute <ibroute-options>
Displays unicast and multicast forwarding tables of the switches.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
Notes
For further information on the command, please run "ib ibroute --help".
ib ibrouters <ibrouters-options>
Shows InfiniBand router nodes in topology.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.0
Example
Related Commands
Notes
For further information on the command, please run "ib ibrouters --help".
ib ibnetdiscover [matching <expression> [count]]
Assists to match more ibnetdiscover information.
Syntax Description
matching
A matching expression in a form of a string to ease the information search
count
The number of times the matching expression appears
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
1.6
Updated the command’s format and added new parameters
Example
Related Commands
Notes
For further information on the command, please run "ib ibnetdiscover --help".
ib ibnetdiscover upload <upload-url>
Upload ibnetdiscover output file to a remote host or a USB device.
Syntax Description
upload-url
Supported formats: ftp, tftp, scp, sftp and usb. Example: scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename, usb:/path/filename.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
Notes
ib ibstat <ibstat options>
Shows the host adapters status.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
Notes
For further information on the command, please run "ib ibstat --help"
ib ibstatus <ibstatus-options>
Queries basic status of InfiniBand device(s).
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
Notes
For further information on the command, please run "ib ibstatus --help"
ib ibnodes <ibnodes-options>
Scans the net or uses existing net topology file and lists all nodes.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
Notes
For further information on the command, please run "ib ibnodes --help"
ib saquery <saquery-options>
Queries InfiniBand subnet administration attributes.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
Notes
For further information on the command, please run "ib saquery --help"
ib ibhosts [matching <expression> [count]]
Scans the net or uses existing net topology file and lists all hosts.
Syntax Description
matching
A matching expression in a form of a string to ease the information search
count
The number of times the matching expression appears
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
1.6
Updated the command's format and added new parameters
Example
Related Commands
Notes
For further information on the command, please run "ib ibhosts --help"
ib ibswitches [matching <expression> [count]]
Scans the net or uses existing net topology file and lists all switches.
Syntax Description
matching
A matching expression in a form of a string to ease the information search
count
The number of times the matching expression appears
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
1.6
Updated the command's format and added new parameters
Example
Related Commands
Notes
For further information on the command, please run "ib ibswitches --help"
ib iblinkinfo [<iblinkinfo-options>] [matching <expression>] [count]
Reports link info for each port in an IB fabric, node by node. Optionally, iblinkinfo can do partial scans and limit its output to parts of a fabric.
Syntax Description
matching
A matching expression in a form of a string to ease the information search
count
The number of times the matching expression appears
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
1.6
Updated the command's format and added new parameters
Example
Related Commands
Notes
For further information on the command, please run "ib iblinkinfo --help"
ib vendstat <vendstat-options>
Uses vendor specific MADs to access beyond the IB spec vendor specific functionality.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
Notes
For further information on the command, please run "ib vendstat --help"