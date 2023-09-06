On This Page
Local and Remote Logging
logging local <log-level>
Sets the minimum severity of log messages to be saved in log files on local persistent storage.
Syntax Description
log-level
|
Default
info
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
|
Related Commands
show logging
Notes
|
logging local override [class <class> priority <log-level>]
Enables class-specific overrides to the local log level.
Syntax Description
override
|
Enables class-specific overrides to the local log level
class
Sets or removes a per-class override on the logging level. All classes which do not have an override set will use the global logging level set with "logging local <log level>". Classes that do have an override will do as the override specifies. If "none" is specified for the log level, MLNX-OS will not log anything from this class.
|
log-level
|
Default
|
Override disabled
Configuration Mode
config
|
History
|
1.5
Example
|
|
Related Commands
show logging
Notes
|
logging <syslog-ip-address> [trap {<log-level> | override class <class> priority <log-level>}]
Enables (by setting the IP address) sending logging messages, with ability to filter the logging messages according to their classes.
Syntax Description
syslog-ip-address
|
IPv4 address of the remote syslog server
|
class
|
Sets or removes a per-class override on the logging level. All classes which do not have an override set will use the global logging level set with "logging local <log level>". Classes that do have an override will do as the override specifies. If "none" is specified for the log level, MLNX-OS will not log anything from this class.
log-level
|
|
Default
|
Remote logging is disabled
Configuration Mode
config
|
History
|
1.5
Example
|
|
Related Commands
show logging
Notes
|
logging receive
Enables receiving logging messages from a remote host.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
|
Related Commands
show logging
Notes
|
logging format {standard | welf [fw-name <hostname>]}
Sets the format of the logging messages.
Syntax Description
standard
|
Standard format
|
welf
|
WebTrends Enhanced Log file (WELF) format
fw-name
|
Specifies the firewall hostname that should be associated with each message logged in WELF format. If no firewall name is set, the hostname is used by default
Default
Standard
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
|
Related Commands
show logging
Notes
logging fields seconds {enable | fractional-digits <f-digit> | whole-digits <w-digit>}
Specifies whether to include an additional field in each log message that shows the number of seconds since the Epoch or not.
Syntax Description
enable
|
Specifies whether to include an additional field in each log message that shows the number of seconds since the Epoch or not
|
fractional-digits
|
The fractional-digits parameter controls the number of digits to the right of the decimal point. Truncation is done from the right.
|
whole-digits
|
The whole-digits parameter controls the number of digits to the left of the decimal point. Truncation is done from the left. Except for the year, all of these digits are redundant with syslog's own date and time.
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
|
Related Commands
show logging
Notes
This is independent of the standard syslog date and time at the beginning of each message in the format of "July 15 18:00:00". Aside from indicating the year at full precision, its main purpose is to provide subsecond precision.
logging level {cli commands <log-level> | audit mgmt <log-level>}
Sets the severity level at which CLI commands or the management audit message that the user executes are logged. This includes auditing of both configuration changes and actions.
|
|
cli commands
|
Sets the severity level at which CLI commands which the user executes are logged
|
audit mgmt
|
Sets the severity level at which all network management audit messages are logged
|
log-level
|
Default
CLI commands and audit message are set to notice logging level
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
|
Related Commands
show logging
Notes
logging files delete {current | oldest [<number-of-files>]}
Deletes the current or oldest log files.
Syntax Description
current
|
Deletes current log file
|
oldest
|
Deletes oldest log file
|
number-of-files
|
Sets the number of files to be deleted
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
|
Related Commands
show logging
Notes
logging files rotation {criteria { frequency <freq> | size <size-mb>| size-pct <size-percentage>} | force | max-number <number-of-files>}
Sets the rotation criteria of the logging files.
Syntax Description
frequency
|
Sets rotation criteria according to time. Possible options: Daily, Weekly, Monthly
|
size
|
Sets rotation criteria according to size in megabytes. Range: 1-9999.
|
size-pct
|
Sets rotation criteria according to size in percentage of the partition where the logging files are kept in. The percentage given is truncated to three decimal points (thousandths of a percent).
|
force
|
Forces an immediate rotation of the log files. This does not affect the schedule of auto-rotation if it was done based on time: the next automatic rotation will still occur at the same time for which it was previously scheduled. Naturally, if the auto-rotation was based on size, this will delay it somewhat as it reduces the size of the active log file to zero.
|
max-number
|
The number of log files will be kept. If the number of log files ever exceeds this number (either at rotation time, or when this setting is lowered), the system will delete as many files as necessary to bring it down to this number, starting with the oldest.
Default
10 files are kept by default with rotation criteria of 5% of the log partition size
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
|
Related Commands
show logging
Notes
logging files upload {current | <file-number>} <url>
Uploads a log file to a remote host.
Syntax Description
current
|
The current log file. The current log file will have the filename "messages" if you do not specify a new name for it in the upload URL.
|
file-number
|
An archived log file. The archived log file will have the name “messages<n>.gz” (while “n” is the file number) if you do not specify a new name for it in the upload URL. The file will be compressed with gzip.
|
url
|
Uploads URL path. FTP, TFTP, SCP, and SFTP are supported. Example: scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
|
Related Commands
show logging
Notes
show logging
Displays the logging configurations.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
1.5
Example
|
Related Commands
logging fields
Notes
show log [continues | files [<file-number>] ] [ [not] matching <reg-exp>]
Displays the log file with optional filter criteria.
Syntax Description
continues
|
Displays the last few lines of the current log file and then continues to display new lines as they come in until the user hits Ctrl+C, similar to LINUX "tail" utility
|
files
|
Displays the list of log files
|
file-number
|
Displays an archived log file, where the number may range from 1 up to the number of archived log files available
|
[not] matching <reg-exp>
|
The file is piped through a LINUX "grep" utility to only include lines either matching, or not matching, the provided regular expression
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
1.5
Example
|
Related Commands
logging fields
Notes