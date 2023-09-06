On This Page
Partition
|
ib partition management defmember <type>
Sets the default membership for the management IB partition (default PKEY). The no form of the command resets the parameter to its default value.
|
Syntax Description
|
type
|
|
Default
|
Full membership
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.6
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ib partition
|
Notes
|
|
show ib partition
Displays partition information.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any configuration mode
|
History
|
1.6
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
ib partition management defmember
|
Notes