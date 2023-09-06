NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance Command Reference Guide v4.9.0
Routing

{ip | ipv6} default-gateway

{ip | ipv6} default-gateway {<ip-address> | <ifname>}
no {ip | ipv6} default-gateway

Sets a static default gateway.
The no form of the command deletes the default gateway.

Syntax Description

ip-address

The default gateway IP address

ifname

Name of the interface interface name (e.g. eth0, eth1).

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # ip default-gateway 172.30.0.1

Related Commands

show {ip | ipv6} default-gateway
show {ip | ipv6} route

Notes

  • The configured default gateway will not be used if DHCP is enabled

  • In order to configure ipv4 default-gateway use "ip route" command

show {ip | ipv6} default-gateway

show {ip | ipv6} default-gateway [static]

Displays the default gateway.

Syntax Description

static

Displays the static configuration of the default
gateway

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

1.5

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # show ip default-gateway
Active default gateways:
172.30.0.1 (interface: eth0)

Related Commands

{ip | ipv6} default-gateway

Notes

{ip | ipv6} route

{ip | ipv6} route {<network-prefix> <netmask> | <network-prefix>/<masklen>} <next-hop>
no ip route {<network-prefix> <netmask> | <network-prefix>/<masklen>} <next-hop>

Sets a static route for a given IP.
The no form of the command deletes the static route.

Syntax Description

network-prefix

IPv4 or IPv6 network prefix

netmask

IPv4 netmask formats are:

  • /24

  • 255.255.255.0

IPv6 netmask format is:

  • /48 (as a part of the network prefix)

nexthop-address

IPv4 or IPv6 address of the next hop router for this route

ifname

Interface name (e.g. eth0, eth1)

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

4.1.0

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # ip route 20.20.20.0 255.255.255.0 eth0

Related Commands

show ip route

Notes

show {ip | ipv6} route

show {ip | ipv6} route [static]

Displays the routing table in the system.

Syntax Description

static

Filters the table with the static route entries

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

4.1.0

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # show ip route
Destination       Mask              Gateway           Interface   Source
default           0.0.0.0           172.30.0.1        eth0        DHCP
10.10.10.10       255.255.255.255   0.0.0.0           eth0        static
20.10.10.10       255.255.255.255   172.30.0.1        eth0        static
20.20.20.0        255.255.255.0     0.0.0.0           eth0        static
172.30.0.0        255.255.0.0       0.0.0.0           eth0        interface

Related Commands

{ip | ipv6} route

Notes

