Software Management
This chapter displays all the relevant commands used to manage the system software image.
image boot {location <location-id> | next}
Specifies the default location where the system should be booted from.
Syntax Description
location-id
Specifies the default destination location. There can be up to 2 images on the system. Possible values: 1-2.
next
Sets the boot location to be the next once after the one currently booted from, thus avoiding a cycle through all the available locations
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
show images
Notes
boot next fallback-reboot enable
Sets the default setting for next boot. Normally, if the system fails to apply the configuration on startup (after attempting upgrades or downgrades, as appropriate), it will reboot to the other partition as a fallback.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
show images
Notes
Normally, if the system fails to apply the configuration on startup (after attempting upgrades or downgrades, as appropriate), it will reboot to the other partition as a fallback. The 'no' variant of this command tells the system NOT to do that, ONLY for the next boot. Note that this setting is not persistent, and will go back to enabled automatically after every boot.
image delete <image-name>
Deletes the specified image file.
Syntax Description
image-name
Specifies the image name
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
show images
Notes
image fetch <URL> [<filename>]
Downloads an image from the specified URL or via SCP.
Syntax Description
URL
HTTP, HTTPS, FTP, TFTP, SCP and SFTP are supported
filename
Specifies a filename for this image to be stored as locally
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
show images
Notes
image install <image-filename> [location <location-id>] | [progress <prog-options>] [verify <ver-options>]
Downloads an image from the specified URL or via SCP.
Syntax Description
image filename
Specifies the image name
location-id
Specifies the image destination location
prog-options
ver-options
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
show images
Notes
image move <src image name> <dest image name>
Renames the specified image file.
Syntax Description
src image name
Specifies the old image name
dest image name
Specifies the new image name
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
show images
Notes
image options require-sig
Requires from all the installed images a valid signature.
Syntax Description
require-sig
Requires images to be signed by a trusted signature
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
show images
Notes
show bootvar
Displays the installed system images and the boot parameters.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
N/A
Notes
show image
Displays information about the system images and boot parameters.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
image boot
Notes