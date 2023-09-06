NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance Command Reference Guide v4.9.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software  NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance Command Reference Guide v4.9.0  Switch Auto-provisioning

On This Page

Switch Auto-provisioning

ib managed-switch image ppc fetch

ib managed-switch image ppc fetch <download-url>
no ib managed-switch image ppc

Downloads a PPC switch image file from a remote host or a USB device.
The no form deletes the PPC switch image file from the hard disk.

Syntax Description

download-url

The URL path from where the image file can be downloaded. Supported protocols: http, https, ftp, tftp, scp, sftp and usb. Example: scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename, usb:/path/filename.

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # ib managed-switch image ppc fetch scp://root@10.10.32.12/tmp/image-PPC_M460EX-3.6.3130.img
Password (if required): ********
100.0%[###############################################################]

Related Commands

Notes

  • If the downloaded image file is invalid (not an image file/has wrong architecture), it will be deleted from the hard disk.

  • The last file downloaded will always overwrite the existing file.

ib managed-switch image x86 fetch

ib managed-switch image x86 fetch <download-url>
no ib managed-switch image x86

Downloads a x86 switch image file from a remote host or a USB device.
The no form deletes the x86 switch image file from the hard disk.

Syntax Description

download-url

The URL path from where the image file can be downloaded. Supported protocols: http, https, ftp, tftp, scp, sftp and usb. Example: scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename, usb:/path/filename.

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # ib managed-switch image x86 fetch scp://root@10.10.32.12/tmp/image-X86_64-3.6.3130.img
Password (if required): ********
100.0%[###############################################################]

Related Commands

Notes

  • If the downloaded image file is invalid (not an image file/has wrong architecture), it will be deleted from the hard disk.

  • The last file downloaded will always overwrite the existing file.

ib managed-switch configuration global fetch

ib managed-switch configuration global fetch <download-url>
no ib managed-switch configuration global

Downloads a global switch configuration file from a remote host or a USB device.
The no form deletes the global switch configuration file from the hard disk.

Syntax Description

download-url

The URL path from where the image file can be downloaded. Supported protocols: http, https, ftp, tftp, scp, sftp and usb. Example: scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename, usb:/path/filename.

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # ib managed-switch configuration global fetch scp://root@10.10.32.12/tmp/global_running_config.txt
Password (if required): ********
100.0%[###############################################################]

Related Commands

Notes

The last file downloaded will always overwrite the existing file.

ib managed-switch list fetch

ib managed-switch list fetch <download-url>
no ib managed-switch list

Downloads a switch list file from a remote host or a USB device.
The no form deletes the switch list file from the hard disk.

Syntax Description

download-url

The URL path from where the image file can be downloaded. Supported protocols: http, https, ftp, tftp, scp, sftp and usb. Example: scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename, usb:/path/filename.

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # ib managed-switch list fetch scp://root@10.10.32.12/tmp/switch_ips.txt
Password (if required): ********
100.0%[###############################################################]

Related Commands

Notes

The last file downloaded will always overwrite the existing file.

ib managed-switch settings fetch

ib managed-switch settings fetch <download-url>

Downloads a switch-auto-provisioning-settings file from a remote host or a USB device.

Syntax Description

download-url

The URL path from where the image file can be downloaded. Supported protocols: http, https, ftp, tftp, scp, sftp and usb. Example: scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename, usb:/path/filename.

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # ib managed-switch settings fetch scp://root@10.10.32.12/tmp/switch_auto_provisioning.ini
Password (if required): ********
100.0%[###############################################################]

Related Commands

Notes

The last file downloaded will always overwrite the existing file.

ib managed-switch settings upload

ib managed-switch settings upload <upload-url>

Uploads the switch-auto-provisioning-settings file to a remote host or a USB device.

Syntax Description

upload-url

The URL path from where the image file can be uploaded. Supported protocols: http, https, ftp, tftp, scp, sftp and usb. Example: scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename, usb:/path/filename.

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # ib managed-switch settings upload scp://root@10.10.32.12/tmp/switch_auto_provisioning.ini
Password (if required): ********

Related Commands

Notes

ib managed-switch settings admin-password

ib managed-switch settings admin-password <password>
no ib managed-switch settings admin-password

Sets the admin password to use with switch auto provisioning.
The no form resets the admin password used for switch auto provisioning to its default.

Syntax Description

password

The admin password to use with switch auto provisioning

Default

admin

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # ib managed-switch settings admin-password
Password: *********
Confirm: *********
ufmapl [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) #

Related Commands

Notes

The password argument can either be provided as a clear text, or as encrypted text.

ib managed-switch settings reboot-timeout

ib managed-switch settings reboot-timeout <time>
no ib managed-switch settings reboot-timeout

Sets the reboot timeout to use with switch auto-provisioning.
The no form of the command restores to default.

Syntax Description

time

Switch reboot timeout. Range: 10-180 minutes.

Default

30

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # ib managed-switch settings reboot-timeout 60

Related Commands

show ib managed-switch settings

Notes

ib managed-switch settings upgrade-both-partitions

ib managed-switch settings upgrade-both-partitions
no ib managed-switch settings upgrade-both-partitions

Upgrades both boot partitions as part of switch auto-provisioning.
The no form of the command upgrades only one boot partition.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

upgrade-both-partitions

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # ib managed-switch settings upgrade-both-partitions

Related Commands

show ib managed-switch settings

Notes

ib managed-switch auto-provisioning start

ib managed-switch auto-provisioning start
no ib managed-switch auto-provisioning start

Starts the switch auto provisioning process.
The no form stops the switch auto provisioning process.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # ib managed-switch auto-provisioning start

Related Commands

Notes

show ib managed-switch settings

show ib managed-switch settings

Displays the switch auto provisioning settings.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # show ib managed-switch settings
Switch List:                Loaded
 
Software Image X86:         3.6.3130
Software Image PPC:         3.6.3130
 
Global Configuration File:  Loaded
 
SNMP Community:             mlnxpublic
Admin Password:             Default Password set
Reboot Timeout              30
Upgrade Both Boot Partitions Yes

Related Commands

Notes

show ib managed-switch auto-provisioning status

show ib managed-switch auto-provisioning status

Displays switch auto provisioning status and progress.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # show ib managed-switch auto-provisioning status
 
Started: 2017-03-15 08:00:30 UTC
Status: Completed
 
IP Address         TAG               SW Upgrade          Configuration
------------       ----              ----------          -------------
10.10.37.84        MT1452X05493      Updated             Updated
10.10.37.85        leaf01            Up-to-Date          Not-Required

Related Commands

Notes

show ib managed-switch list

show ib managed-switch list

Displays the content of the switch list file.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # show ib managed-switch list
 
10.10.37.84
10.10.37.85,leaf01

Related Commands

Notes

© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 6, 2023
content here