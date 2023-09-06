On This Page
- ufm logging files delete oldest
- ufm logging files rotation criteria
- ufm logging files rotation max-num
- ufm logging level
- ufm logging syslog
- ufm logging syslog level
- ufm logging syslog enable
- ufm logging syslog ufm-events enable
- show ufm console log
- show ufm console log continuous
- show ufm console log files
- show ufm event log
- show ufm event log continuous
- show ufm event log files
- show ufm logging
- show ufm log
- show ufmhealth log
UFM Logs
|
ufm logging files delete oldest {console | event | opensm | sharp | ufm | ufmhealth} [<number>]
Deletes log files.
|
Syntax Description
|
console
|
Delete the oldest console log files
|
event
|
Delete the oldest event log files
|
opensm
|
Delete the oldest OpenSM log files
|
sharp
|
Delete the oldest NVIDIA® Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP)™ log files
|
ufm
|
Delete the oldest UFM log files
|
ufmhealth
|
Delete the oldest UFM health log files
|
number
|
Specifies the number of log files to delete
|
Default
|
If no number is specified, the command deletes the oldest log file only
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
4.6.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ufm logging
|
Notes
|
ufm logging files rotation criteria {frequency daily | size <size-in-megabytes>}
Sets how the system decides when to rotate UFM log files.
|
Syntax Description
|
frequency daily
|
Rotates log files once per day at midnight
|
size
|
Rotates log files when they pass a size threshold
|
Default
|
100 MB
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
4.6.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ufm logging
|
Notes
|
ufm logging files rotation max-num <number>
Specifies the maximum number of old log files to maintain.
|
Syntax Description
|
number
|
Range: 1-999999
|
Default
|
10
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
4.6.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ufm logging
|
Notes
|
ufm logging level <log-level>
Sets the severity level of certain log messages.
|
Syntax Description
|
log-level
|
|
Default
|
WARNING
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.6
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
ufm logging syslog <host:port>
Sends UFM logs to a remote syslog server.
|
Syntax Description
|
port
|
Remote syslog hostname and port
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.6
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
This change takes effect after UFM restart.
|
ufm logging syslog level <log-level>
Sets the severity level of certain log messages.
|
Syntax Description
|
log-level
|
|
Default
|
WARNING
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.6
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
This change takes effect after UFM restart.
|
ufm logging syslog enable
Enable sending UFM logs to syslog.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
Disabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.6
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
This change takes effect after UFM restart.
|
ufm logging syslog ufm-events enable
Send UFM event log messages to a syslog server.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.6
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
This change takes effect after UFM restart.
|
show ufm console log [matching <regex> | not matching <regex>]
Displays current console event log file in a scrollable pager.
|
Syntax Description
|
matching
|
Displays new console log messages that match a given regular expression
|
not matching
|
Displays new console log messages that do not match a given regular expression
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any configuration mode
|
History
|
4.6.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
show ufm console log continuous [matching <regex> | not matching <regex>]
Displays new event log messages as they arrive.
|
Syntax Description
|
matching
|
Displays new console log messages that match a given regular expression
|
not matching
|
Displays new console log messages that do not match a given regular expression
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any configuration mode
|
History
|
4.6.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ufm console log
|
Notes
|
show ufm console log files [<file-number> [matching <regex> | not matching <regex>]]
Lists all archived log files available.
|
Syntax Description
|
file-number
|
Displays the selected archived event log file
|
matching
|
Displays entries from the selected log file that match a given regular expression
|
not matching
|
Displays entries from the selected log file that do not match a given regular expression
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any configuration mode
|
History
|
4.6.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ufm console log
|
Notes
|
show ufm event log [matching <regex> | not matching <regex>]
Displays current event log file in a scrollable pager.
|
Syntax Description
|
matching
|
Displays new event log messages that match a given regular expression
|
not matching
|
Displays new event log messages that do not match a given regular expression
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any configuration mode
|
History
|
4.6.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
show ufm event log continuous [matching <regex> | not matching <regex>]
Displays new event log messages as they arrive.
|
Syntax Description
|
matching
|
Displays new event log messages that match a given regular expression
|
not matching
|
Displays new event log messages that do not match a given regular expression
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any configuration mode
|
History
|
4.6.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ufm console event log
|
Notes
|
show ufm event log files [<file-number> [matching <regex> | not matching <regex>]]
Lists all archived log files available.
|
Syntax Description
|
file-number
|
Displays the selected archived event log file
|
matching
|
Displays entries from the selected log file that match a given regular expression
|
not matching
|
Displays entries from the selected log file that do not match a given regular expression
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any configuration mode
|
History
|
4.6.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ufm event log
|
Notes
|
show ufm logging
Displays logging configuration.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any configuration mode
|
History
|
1.6
|
4.6.0
|
Updated command output
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
show ufm log [continuous | files | matching | not]
Displays UFM event log.
|
Syntax Description
|
continuous
|
Displays new event log messages as they arrive
|
files
|
Displays archived log files
|
matching
|
Displays event logs that match a given regular expression
|
not
|
Displays event logs that do not meet certain criteria
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any configuration mode
|
History
|
1.6
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
show ufmhealth log [continuous | files | matching | not]
Displays UFM health event log.
|
Syntax Description
|
continuous
|
Displays new event log messages as they arrive
|
files
|
Displays archived log files
|
matching
|
Displays event logs that match a given regular expression
|
not
|
Displays event logs that do not meet certain criteria
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any configuration mode
|
History
|
1.6
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes