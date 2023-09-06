NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance Command Reference Guide v4.9.0
UFM Process Commands

ufm process health start

ufm process health start
no ufm process health start

Starts the UFM health process.
The no form of the command stops the UFM health process.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # ufm process health start

Related Commands

Notes

ufm process model start

ufm process model start
no ufm process model start

Starts both the ModelMain and the health processes.
The no form of the command stops both the ModelMain and the health processes.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # ufm process model start

Related Commands

Notes

When the UFM health process starts it automatically starts the ModelMain process as well.

