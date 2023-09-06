On This Page
UFM Process Commands
ufm process health start
Starts the UFM health process.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
Notes
ufm process model start
Starts both the ModelMain and the health processes.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
Notes
When the UFM health process starts it automatically starts the ModelMain process as well.