UFM Web Client
|
ufm web-client mode <http | https | https-client-authentication>
Configures Access mode to the UFM web clients.
|
Syntax Description
|
http
|
HTTP access
|
https
|
HTTPS access
|
https-client-authentication
|
HTTPS access with client authentication
|
Default
|
http
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ufm web-client
|
Notes
|
The new mode is applied upon UFM start.
|
ufm web-client client-authentication ca-cert fetch <download-url>
Downloads a root/intermediate certificates file from a remote host or a USB device.
|
Syntax Description
|
download-url
|
The URL path from where the image file can be downloaded. Supported protocols: http, https, ftp, tftp, scp, sftp and usb. Example: scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename, usb:/path/filename.
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ufm web-client
|
Notes
|
ufm web-client client-authentication associate-user <san> <username>
Associates client certificate subject alternative name with a UFM user.
|
Syntax Description
|
san
|
Client certificate subject alternative name
|
username
|
UFM username
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ufm web-client
|
Notes
|
show ufm web-client
Displays UFM web client settings.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any configuration mode
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
ufm web-client mode
|
Notes
|
ufm web-client server-cert hostname <hostname>
Sets the hostname used to access the UFM web client.
|
Syntax Description
|
hostname
|
Hostname used to access the UFM web client
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ufm web-client
|
Notes
|
Multiple hostnames may be configured.
|
ufm web-client server-cert fetch <download-url>
Downloads a server certificate file from a remote host or a USB device.
|
Syntax Description
|
download-url
|
The URL path from where the image file can be downloaded. Supported protocols: http, https, ftp, tftp, scp, sftp and usb. Example: scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename, usb:/path/filename.
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ufm web-client
|
Notes
|
ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh enable
Enables UFM web client certificates auto-refresh.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ufm web-client
|
Notes
|
ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh ca-cert <download-url>
Sets the download URL for root/intermediate certificate.
|
Syntax Description
|
download-url
|
Download URL for root/intermediate certificate
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ufm web-client
|
Notes
|
ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh self-client-cert fetch <download-url> <password>
Downloads a bootstrap certificate file from a remote host or a USB device.
|
Syntax Description
|
download-url
|
http, https, ftp, tftp, scp, sftp and usb are supported. Example: scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename, usb:/path/filename.
|
password
|
Bootstrap certificate password
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ufm web-client
|
Notes
|
ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh self-client-cert password-file fetch <download-uri>
Fetches a bootstrap certificate password file (containing a password to be used to open a bootstrap certificate) rather than having to supply a cleartext password while fetching the bootstrap certificate.
|
Syntax Description
|
download-uri
|
http, https, ftp, tftp, scp, sftp and usb are supported. Example: scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename, usb:/path/filename.
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
4.3.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ufm web-client
|
Notes
|
ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh server-cert <url> <thumbprint>
Sets the download URL for server and bootstrap certificates.
|
Syntax Description
|
url
|
http, https, ftp, tftp, scp, sftp and usb are supported. Example: scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename, usb:/path/filename.
|
thumbprint
|
Server certificate thumbprint
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ufm web-client
|
Notes
|
ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh run-now
Refreshes the server and root/intermediate certificates manually.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ufm web-client
|
Notes
|
ufm ws-address <address>
Sets the web server external address.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.6
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ufm ws-address
|
Notes
|
show ufm ws-address <address>
Displays the web server external address.
|
Syntax Description
|
address
|
Web server external address
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any configuration mode
|
History
|
1.6
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
ufm ws-address
|
Notes