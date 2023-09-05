Appendix – Switch Auto-provisioning

Switch auto-provisioning provides the ability to discover Mellanox managed switches according to a given IP address list, upgrades the switches software, and applies configuration on these switches. The user may monitor the progress of this procedure while it is running or after it has been completed.

The Switch Auto Provisioning procedure consists of the following stages:

Discovery:

At this stage, Mellanox managed switches are discovered based on a given IP address list, using SNMP. SW upgrade:

At this stage, the currently installed MLNX-OS software version is checked for all discovered switches, and is upgraded to the supplied software image version, if needed. Warning The supplied MLNX-OS software version must be v3.6.3130 or above. Applying configuration:

At this stage, all discovered switches are verified to have saved configuration files. If no configuration is found, a supplied configuration file will be applied.

Note: Switches which failed to upgrade their MLNX-OS software will be skipped, and no configuration will be applied. Warning The switches are rebooted as part of both the SW upgrade and applying configuration stages.