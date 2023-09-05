Appendix - Upgrading UFM Appliances Configured in HA via UFM REST API
The UFM Appliance version should be 4.9 (UFM 6.10) and above, while the new OS image version should be 4.10 (UFM 6.11) and above.
The system must be in HA configuration.
The following UFM REST APIs should be executed for upgrading the UFM appliances:
- Upload a new UFM Appliance image. Run: null Example: null Response: null
- (Optional) Check that the OS image has been uploaded into the appliance. Run: null Example: null Response: null
- Upgrade both master and standby appliances. Run: null Payload: null Example: null
Check the appliance's upgrade status. Run:
GET https:
//<UFM hostname>/ufmRest/jobs/<upgrade job id>
Example:
curl -k -u admin:admin https:
//192.168.1.11/ufmRest/jobs/1 -X GET | json_pp
Response (while the upgrade procedure is ongoing):
{
"ID":
"1",
"Status":
"Running",
"Progress":
0,
"Description":
"Appliance upgrade",
"Created":
"2022-07-18 06:56:04",
"LastUpdated":
"2022-07-18 06:56:04",
"Summary":
"",
"RelatedObjects":
"",
"CreatedBy":
"admin",
"Operation":
"Appliance upgrade",
"Foreground":
true}
- (Optional) Once the upgrade procedure has been completed, get a detailed upgrade status. Run: null 0000018a-668c-dd68-a38e-f78f5a400003 Example: null Response: null
Reboot the master appliance. Run:
POST https:
//<ip>//ufmRest/actions/appliance/master_rebootWarning
You must wait until the upgrade procedure is completed and the standby appliance is up and running with the new version.
Example:
curl -k -u admin:admin https:
//192.168.1.11/ufmRest/actions/appliance/master_reboot -X POST
(Optional) Check the UFM version once the upgrade has been completed. Run:
GET https:
//10.209.36.99/ufmRest/app/ufm_version
Example:
curl -k -u admin:admin https:
//10.209.36.99/ufmRest/app/ufm_version -X GET
Response:
{
"ufm_release_version":
"<version>"}