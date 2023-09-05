NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance User Manual v4.10.0
Appendix - Upgrading UFM Appliances Configured in HA via UFM REST API

Warning

  • The UFM Appliance version should be 4.9 (UFM 6.10) and above, while the new OS image version should be 4.10 (UFM 6.11) and above.

  • The system must be in HA configuration.

The following UFM REST APIs should be executed for upgrading the UFM appliances:

  1. Upload a new UFM Appliance image. Run: null Example: null Response: null
  2. (Optional) Check that the OS image has been uploaded into the appliance. Run: null Example: null Response: null
  3. Upgrade both master and standby appliances. Run: null Payload: null Example: null

  4. Check the appliance's upgrade status. Run:

    GET https://<UFM hostname>/ufmRest/jobs/<upgrade job id>

    Example:

    curl -k -u admin:admin https://192.168.1.11/ufmRest/jobs/1 -X GET | json_pp

    Response (while the upgrade procedure is ongoing):

    {
                "ID": "1",
                "Status": "Running",
                "Progress": 0,
                "Description": "Appliance upgrade",
                "Created": "2022-07-18 06:56:04",
                "LastUpdated": "2022-07-18 06:56:04",
                "Summary": "",
                "RelatedObjects": "",
                "CreatedBy": "admin",
                "Operation": "Appliance upgrade",
                "Foreground": true
}

  5. (Optional) Once the upgrade procedure has been completed, get a detailed upgrade status. Run: null 0000018a-668c-dd68-a38e-f78f5a400003 Example: null Response: null

  6. Reboot the master appliance. Run:

    POST https://<ip>//ufmRest/actions/appliance/master_reboot

    Warning

    You must wait until the upgrade procedure is completed and the standby appliance is up and running with the new version.

    Example:

    curl -k -u admin:admin https://192.168.1.11/ufmRest/actions/appliance/master_reboot  -X POST

  7. (Optional) Check the UFM version once the upgrade has been completed. Run:

    GET https://10.209.36.99/ufmRest/app/ufm_version

    Example:

    curl -k -u admin:admin https://10.209.36.99/ufmRest/app/ufm_version -X GET

    Response:

    {"ufm_release_version":"<version>"}

