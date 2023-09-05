Bug Fixes History
Ref. #
Description
3107006
Description: Using GET All Modules REST API (GET /ufmRest/resources/modules), returns N/A in device_name.
Keywords: Modules, N/A, device_name
Discovered in Release: 4.8
3076817
Description: Upgrading to the latest UFM version (UFMAPL_4.8.0.6_UFM_6.9.0.7), the UFM WEB UI shows log and error messages with "invalid date."
Keywords: WEB UI, "invalid date"
Discovered in Release: 4.8
3060127
Description: UFM WEB UI - Ports REST API returns tier parameters as N/A in response
Keywords: WEB UI, tier, N/A
Discovered in Release: 4.8
3052660
Description: UFM monitoring mode is not working
Keywords: Monitoring, mode
Discovered in Release: 4.8
3031121
Description: Network map showing a link between QM8790 and Manta Ray leaf having BW of >20,000 Gb/s
Keywords: Network Map, BW, 20,000
Discovered in release: 4.7.0
3003366
Description: UFM Starting and Stopping On Its Own Since Merge
Keywords: Start, Stop
Discovered in release: 4.6.0
2968236
Description: Fabric health Old Alerts and events do not clear
Keywords: Fabric Health, Alerts, clear
Discovered in release: 4.7.0
2957984
Description: BER Not Being Read or Reported
Keywords: BER, Not, Reported
Discovered in release: 4.7.0
3032227
Description: UFM UFMAPL_4.7.0.3_UFM_6.8.0.6 lists one of my skyways as "host" instead of "gateway"
Keywords: skyway, gateway, host
Discovered in release: 4.7.0
2966472
Description: UFM Fabric health BER_CHECK warnings
Keywords: Fabric Health, BER, check
Discovered in release: 4.7.0
2968236
Description: All ibdiagnet runs fail if multi-port SM is enabled
Keywords: Multi-port SM, Fabric Health report, ibdiagnet
Fixed in release: 4.7.1
2972007
Description: UFM cannot start if peer machine is not reachable
Keywords: High availability, UFM start
Fixed in release: 4.7.1
2957984
Description: High BER ports are not being read or reported.
Keywords: High BER ports
Fixed in Release: 4.7.1
Description: UFM does not automatically isolate high Effective BER ports.
Keywords: Unhealthy ports, auto-isolated high BER ports
Fixed in release: 4.7.0
2705974
Description: If new ports are added after UFM startup, the default session REST API (GET /ufmRest/monitoring/session/0/data) will not include port statistics for the newly added ports.
Keywords: Default session; REST API; missing ports
Fixed in release: 4.7.0
2804807
Description: UFM WEB GUI becomes unresponsive and event/REST API log stops printing.
Keywords: Web UI, unresponsive
Fixed in release: 4.7.0
2801258
Description: UFM failed to serve incoming REST API requests.
Keywords: REST API, hang, unresponsive
Fixed in release: 4.7.0
2744757
Description: CheckSMConnectivityOnStandby should consider multiple GUIDs on a port.
Keywords: UFM Health, Multi-port SM
Fixed in release: 4.6.0
2589617
Description: UFM stopped to discover topology on SuperPOD environment.
Keywords: Stopped; discover
Fixed in release: 4.6.0
2615514
Description: UFM software no longer supports license type "UFM APPLIANCE".
Keywords: License; UFM Appliance
Fixed in release: 4.6.0
2677501
Description: UFM triggers "Cooling Device Monitoring Error" event when AHX monitoring is configured.
Keywords: AHX monitoring
Fixed in release: 4.6.0
2790127
Description: UFM Fabric Health report aborted with a timeout.
Keywords: Fabric Health report, ibdiagnet
Fixed in release: 4.6.0
2789146
The CLI command "ib topo-file generate" not working.
Fabric Topology file
Fixed in release: 4.6.0
2782069
Description: (None) values are reported in "High BER port" UFM events.
Keywords: High BER Port
Fixed in release: 4.6.0
2482401
Description: Telemetry is not reporting multi-HCA ports due to naming convention
Keywords: Telemetry: multi-HCA
Fixed in release 4.5.1
2638032
Description: Wrong label in "Effective BER" event.
Keywords: Effective BER; events
Fixed in release 4.5.1
2288773
Description: NVIDIA-SuperPOD UFM 6.5.0-4 incorrectly reports HCA names in GUI
Keywords: WebUI
Discovered in Release: 4.3.0
Fixed in Release: 4.4.0
1967348
Description: Email sender address cannot contain more than one period (“.”) in the domain name.
Keywords: Email, sender, period
Discovered in Release: 4.1.5
Fixed in Release: 4.2
2069425
Description: SMTP server username cannot have more than 20 characters.
Keywords: Email
Discovered in Release: 4.1.5
Fixed in Release: 4.2
2197199
Description: Auto-provisioning cannot communicate with Mellanox switch over HTTPS.
Keywords: Auto-provisioning
Discovered in Release: 4.1.5
Fixed in Release: 4.2
2192488
Description: FW upgrade as part of UFM Appliance upgrade causes to QP reset fail.
Keywords: UFM Appliance upgrade
Discovered in Release: 4.1.5
Fixed in Release: 4.2
1783048
Description: Opening UFM web UI in monitoring mode is now supported.
Keywords: Web UI, monitoring mode
Discovered in Release: 4.1.5
Fixed in Release: 4.2
1691882
Description: UFM Agent now is now part of the UFM web UI.
Keywords: UFM Agent
Discovered in Release: 4.1.5
Fixed in Release: 4.2
1793244
Description: UFM/module temperature thresholds notifications.
Keywords: Temperature module
Discovered in Release: 4.1.5
Fixed in Release: 4.2
1358248
Description: Fixed the issue where ibdiagnet’s unresponsiveness when using the get_physical_info flag caused UFM to hang.
Keywords: ibdiagnet
Discovered in Release: 3.7.0
Fixed in Release: 4.1.5
1706226
Description: Fixed an issue where MLNX_OS credentials were missing at the device "access_credentials" menu (the issue was detected on old Java based GUI). At the new UFM Web UI – MLNX_OS credentials are represented by HTTP credentials.
Keywords: MLNX_OS, credentials
Discovered in Release: 4.0.0
Fixed in Release: 4.1.5
1914379
Description: MellanoxCare service can now communicate with UFM (valid only when http communication is configured between MCare and UFM).
Keywords: MellanoxCare, http, https
Discovered in Release: 4.0.0
Fixed in Release: 4.1.5
1779694
Description: Fixed the issue where UFM REST API "get_all_pkeys" broke backward compatibility.
Keywords: UFM REST API, PKey Management
Discovered in Release: 4.0.0
Fixed in Release: 4.0.1
1450154
Description: Fixed the issue where partition configuration was lost after UFM restart.
Keywords: partitions.conf, PKey, configuration
Discovered in Release: 3.5.0
Fixed in Release: 3.7.2
1498857
Description: Fixed the issue where the SM used to crash during tear down when SM port GUID is 0.
Keywords: Subnet Manager
Discovered in Release: 3.5.0
Fixed in Release: 3.7.2
1422797
Description: Added missing width_enabled and width_supported attributes to the ports REST APIs.
Keywords: REST
Discovered in Release: 3.5.0
Fixed in Release: 3.7.2
1294010
Description: Fixed the issue where partition configuration was lost after upgrading to UFM version 5.9.6 and restarting the server.
Keywords: partitions.conf, PKey, configuration
Discovered in Release: 3.6.0
Fixed in Release: 3.7.0
1276539
Description: Updated report execution command in order to avoid the following false warning of wrong link speed during topology comparison:
Keywords: Topology compare report
Discovered in Release: 3.6.0
Fixed in Release: 3.7.0
1131286
Description: Fixed a memory leak of UFM’s main process when running multiple reports periodically.
Keywords: Memory leak, reports
Discovered in Release: 3.5
Fixed in Release: 3.6.1
1064349
Description: Fixed the issue where UFM health reported false unresponsiveness of OpenSM.
Keywords: UFM health, OpenSM
Discovered in Release: 3.0
Fixed in Release: 3.5
920493
Description: Fixed the issue where UFM health used to crash when restarting history mysql daemon.
Keywords: UFM health, history mysql
Discovered in Release: 2.5
Fixed in Release: 3.0
958428
Description: Fixed the issue where UFM fabric health report used to crash when "Cable type check & cable diagnostics" was checked in settings.
Keywords: UFM fabric health reports
Discovered in Release: 2.5
Fixed in Release: 3.0
798876
Description: Fixed the issue where there was no indication of removing an electric cable out of a power supply module.
Keywords: UFM events, device management
Discovered in Release: 2.5
Fixed in Release: 3.0
Description: Fixed the issue of when one of the ports of ConnectX-4 card was removed and the other remained connected, a switch module removal event was created.
Keywords: UFM events, Device Management
Discovered in Release: 2.5
Fixed in Release: 3.0
Description: Fixed the issue where UFM CPU usage test was greater than the threshold (100%).
Keywords: UFM CPU
Discovered in Release: 2.5
Fixed in Release: 3.0
688875
Description: Fixed the invalid format (Grid [Grid [Grid]]) of the Event Logs.
Keywords: UFM events log
Discovered in Release: 2.5
Fixed in Release: 3.0
Description: Fixed the issue where UFM GUI launch used to fail due to Java security block.
Keywords: UFM GUI
Discovered in Release: 2.5
Fixed in Release: 3.0
Description: Fixed the issue where Mellanox Care failed to complete scan (IB Simulator failure).
Keywords: Mellanox Care
Discovered in Release: 2.5
Fixed in Release: 3.0
766828
Description: Fixed the issue of a false "SM LID Changed" event was created in monitoring mode.
Keywords: UFM events, Monitoring mode
Discovered in Release: 2.5
Fixed in Release: 3.0
690862
Description: Fixed the issue where ConnectX-4 grouping on UFM was corrupted when using the Unhealthy Ports feature.
Keywords: Grouping, unhealthy, ports
Discovered in Release: 2.5
Fixed in Release: 3.0