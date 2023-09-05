Changes and New Features
This section lists the new and changed features in this software version.
For an archive of changes and features from previous releases, please refer to Changes and New Features History.
The items listed in the table below apply to all UFM license types.
Feature
Description
UFM Discovery and Device Management
CPU Affinity
|
Enabling the user to control CPU affinity of UFM's major processes
gRPC API
|
Added support for streaming UFM REST API data over gRPC as part of new UFM plugin. Refer to GRPC-Streamer Plugin.
Telemetry
EFS UFM Plugin
|
Added support for streaming UFM events data to FluentD destination as part of a new UFM plugin. Refer to UFM Telemetry Fluent Streaming (TFS) Plugin
General UI Enhancements
• Displayed columns of all tables are persistent per user, with the option to restore defaults. Refer to Displayed Columns
REST APIs
Added support for PKey filtering for default session data. Refer to Get Default Monitoring Session Data by PKey Filtering.
Added support for filtering session data by groups. Refer to Monitoring Sessions REST API.
Added support for resting all unhealthy ports at once. Refer to Mark All Unhealthy Ports as Healthy at Once
Added support for presenting system uptime in UFM REST API. Refer to Systems REST API.
Deployment Installation
UFM installation is now based on Conda-4.12 (or newer) for Python v3.9 environment and third party packages deployments
MLNX_OFED Package
Upgraded the MLNX_OFED version to v5.7-1.0.2.0
Diagnostics Utilities
Added CLI commands for new diagnostic utilities
MFT Package
|
Integrated with MFT version 4.21.0-99
The following are the unsupported functionality/features in UFM®-SDN Appliance:
UFM Appliance Gen1
NVIDIA Care (MCare) Integration
UFM on VM (UFM with remote fabric collector)
In order to continue working with /etc/init.d/ufmha options, use the same options using the /etc/init.d/ufmd script.
For example:
Instead of using /etc/init.d/ufmha model_restart, please use /etc/init.d/ufmd model_restart (on the primary UFM server)
Instead of using /etc/init.d/ufmha sharp_restart, please use /etc/init.d/ufmd sharp_restart (on the primary UFM server)
The same goes for any other option that was supported on the /etc/init.d/ufmha script