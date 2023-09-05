NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance User Manual v4.10.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software  NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance User Manual v4.10.0  Plugin Management

Plugin Management

Plugin management allows users to manage UFM plugins without using CLI commands. Under "Settings", there is a tab titled “Plugin Management”.

The functionality of the "Plugin Management" tab is to give the user the ability to add, remove, disable and enable plugins.

Plugin_Man.PNG

Actions:

  • Add – Used to add a selected plugin, opens a model to select the needed tag.

    Add.png

    Add_ahx.png

  • Remove – Used to remove a selected plugin.

    disable.png

  • Disable – Used to disable a selected plugin, so the plugin is disabled once the UFM is disabled.

    disable.png

  • Enable – Used to enable a selected plugin, so the plugin is enabled once the UFM is enabled.

    enable.png

  • Add ahxmonitor – Used to add a selected plugin; the action opens a modal to select the requested tag.

    Add_ahx.png

© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 5, 2023
content here