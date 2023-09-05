UFM-SDN Appliance Common Use Cases

Box configuration (e.g. interfaces' IP addresses, users, AAA, etc…) should be backed up and restored separately via CLI. For further information, please refer to the UFM®-SDN Command Reference Guide, section System Management.

The following are different UFM data restoration scenarios:

Software Version Backed Up Data Version Action Required 1.6 1.6 Restore the backed up data 1.5 1.6 Upgrade the software Restore the backed up data 1.6 1.5 Contact NVIDIA Mellanox Support

Stop the UFM server. Copy Copied! ufm-appliance > enable ufm-appliance # configure terminal ufm-appliance [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # no ufm start Restore the backed up UFM data. Copy Copied! ufm-appliance [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # ufm configuration import <zip-file> ufm-appliance [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # ufm database import <zip-file> Start the UFM server.

To restore the data on the High Availability configuration when only the Standby machine has been replaced:

Stop the UFM server. Copy Copied! ufm-appliance [ mgmt-ha-active ] > enable ufm-appliance [ mgmt-ha-active ] # configure terminal ufm-appliance [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # no ufm start Re-configure both Appliances to run in HA configuration. This command is performed on the Active machine. Copy Copied! ufm-appliance [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # ufm ha configure <peer-IP> <virtual-IP> [interface] As a result, the UFM data is synchronized by the DRBD. Start the UFM server.

To restore the data on the High Availability configuration when both the Standby and the Active machine have been replaced: