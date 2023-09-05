Appendix – NVIDIA SHARP Integration

Aggregation Manager (AM) is a system management component used for system level configuration and management of the switch-based reduction capabilities. It is used to set up the NVIDIA SHARP trees, and to manage the use of these entities.

AM is responsible for:

NVIDIA SHARP resource discovery

Creating topology aware NVIDIA SHARP trees

Configuring NVIDIA SHARP switch capabilities

Managing NVIDIA SHARP resources

Assigning NVIDIA SHARP resource upon request

Freeing NVIDIA SHARP resources upon job termination

AM is configured by a topology file created by Subnet Manager (SM): subnet.lst. The file includes information about switches and HCAs.

In order for UFM to run NVIDIA SHARP AM, the following conditions should be met:

Managed InfiniBand fabric must include at least one of the following Switch-IB 2 switches with minimal firmware version of 15.1300.0126: CS7500 CS7510 CS7520 MSB7790 MSB7800

NVIDIA SHARP software capability should be enabled for all Switch-IB 2 switches in the fabric (a dedicated logical port #37, for NVIDIA SHARP packets transmission, should be enabled and should be visible via UFM).

UFM OpenSM should be running to discover the fabric topology.

NVIDIA SHARP AM is tightly dependent on OpenSM as it uses the topology discovered by OpenSM.

NVIDIA SHARP AM should be enabled in UFM configuration by running: Copy Copied! [Sharp] sharp_enabled = true Alternatively, you may run the command "ib sharp enable".