Bug Fixes in This Release
Ref. #
Description
3461058
Description: When using the Dynamic Telemetry API to create a new telemetry instance, the log rotation mechanism will not be applied for the newly generated logs of the UFM Telemetry instance
Keywords: Dynamic, Telemetry, Log-rotate
Discovered in Release: 4.12.0
3383916
Description: Fixed Client CTRL+C server disruption
Keywords: Client CTRL+C, Server functionality
Discovered in Release: Rest Over RDMA Image 1.0.0-21
3375414
Description: Fixed improper functionality of UFM UI Dashboard
Keywords: UI Dashboard
Discovered in Release: 4.10.0
3342713
Description: Fixed UFM Health configuration for periodic restarts of the telemetry
Keywords: UFM Health, Telemetry, Periodic restarts
Discovered in Release: 4.10.0
3457714
Description: The Subnet Merger function in the NDT plugin is not supported in UFM Appliance.
Keywords: UFM Subnet Merger; Plugin
Discovered in Release: 4.11.0
For an archive of bug fixes from previous releases, please refer to Bug Fixes History.