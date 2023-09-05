NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance User Manual v4.12.1
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software  NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance User Manual v4.12.1  Bug Fixes in This Release

Bug Fixes in This Release

Ref. #

Description

3461058

Description: When using the Dynamic Telemetry API to create a new telemetry instance, the log rotation mechanism will not be applied for the newly generated logs of the UFM Telemetry instance

Keywords: Dynamic, Telemetry, Log-rotate

Discovered in Release: 4.12.0

3383916

Description: Fixed Client CTRL+C server disruption

Keywords: Client CTRL+C, Server functionality

Discovered in Release: Rest Over RDMA Image 1.0.0-21

3375414

Description: Fixed improper functionality of UFM UI Dashboard

Keywords: UI Dashboard

Discovered in Release: 4.10.0

3342713

Description: Fixed UFM Health configuration for periodic restarts of the telemetry

Keywords: UFM Health, Telemetry, Periodic restarts

Discovered in Release: 4.10.0

3457714

Description: The Subnet Merger function in the NDT plugin is not supported in UFM Appliance.

Keywords: UFM Subnet Merger; Plugin

Discovered in Release: 4.11.0

Note

For an archive of bug fixes from previous releases, please refer to Bug Fixes History.
© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 5, 2023
content here