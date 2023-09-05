Changes and New Features

Network Fast Recovery Added the ability to automatically isolate a malfunctioning switch port as detected by the switch. Refer to Enabling Network Fast Recovery

Multi-Subnet UFM Added support for multiple UFM instances, wherein multiple instances are aggregated, managed and controlled by a centralized UFM instance. Refer to Multi-Subnet UFM.

Switch ASIC Failure Detection Added support for a new indication (UFM event) that identifies a failure of a specific switch ASIC. Refer to Configuring Partial Switch ASIC Failure Events.

Automatic Switch Grouping Added support for enabling automatic grouping of 1U switches by UFM, as per a pre-defined user-configured mapping. Refer to Appendix - Switch Grouping.

SHARP Trees APIs Incorporated support for a new UFM REST API that presents the current active SHARP trees. Refer to NVIDIA SHARP Resource Allocation REST API.

SHARP Reservation APIs Added support for SHARP Reservation API enhancements. Refer to NVIDIA SHARP Resource Allocation REST API.

Email Time-Zone Settings Added the ability to configure time-zone settings for UFM email notifications, ensuring that sent events or daily reports align with the configured time zone. Refer to Email.

Switch Connectivity Failure Indication Incorporated support for a new UFM event indication that identifies failed communication with a specified managed switch. Refer to Supported Traps and Events.

Dynamic Telemetry Added APIs that enable the creation and management of UFM Telemetry instances, allowing users to select desired counters and ports as per their requirements. Refer to UFM Dynamic Telemetry Instances REST API.

TFS (Telemetry Fluent Streaming) Plugin Added support for UFM telemetry data streaming from multiple endpoints to Fluent Bit. Refer to Telemetry to Fluent Streaming (TFS) Plugin REST API.

Added support for enabling white/black counters lists within the TFS Plugin. Refer to Telemetry to Fluent Streaming (TFS) Plugin REST API.

DTS (DPU Telemetry) Plugin Added support for displaying DPUs data within the UFM Web UI. Refer to DTS Plugin.

Cyber-AI Plugin Added support for displaying Cyber-AI software within the UFM Web UI. Refer to UFM Cyber-AI Plugin.

Packet Mirroring Collector (PMC) Plugin Added the Packet Mirroring Collector (PMC) plugin that allows users to catch and collect mirrored pFRN and congestion notifications from switches for enhanced real-time network visibility. Refer to Packet Mirroring Collector (PMC) Plugin.

SNMP Traps Listener Plugin Added the capability to enable registration and monitoring of SNMP traps from managed switches, in addition to updating UFM with the relevant trap information. Refer to SNMP Plugin.

Bright Cluster Integration Plugin Added support for integration of data from Bright Cluster Manager (BCM) into UFM, providing a more comprehensive network perspective. Refer to UFM Bright Cluster Integration Plugin.

Expanding Non-Blocking Fabric (NDT Plugin extension) Added a feature that facilitates seamless expansion of the IB fabric, ensuring uninterrupted functionality and optimal performance throughout the fabric. Refer to NDT Format – Merger.