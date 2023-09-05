Changes and New Features History
Feature
Description
v4.11.0 (UFM Enterprise v6.12.0)
Managed Switches - Sysinfo Mechanism
Added the ability to save switches inventory data into JSON format files and present the latest fetched switches data upon UFM start-up. The saved switches data is available UFM upon system dump. Refer to Appendix - Managed Switches Configuration Info Persistency
REST over RDMA Plugin
Introduced security improvements (allowed read-only options in remote ibdiagnet) and added support for Telemetry API. Refer to rest-rdma Plugin
Events and Notifications
Added support for indicating potential switch ASIC failure by detecting a defined percentage of unhealthy switch ports. Refer to Additional Configuration (Optional)
SHARP AM Multi-Port
Added support for detecting IB fabric interface failure and automatic failover to an alternative active port in SHARP Aggregation Manager (AM). Refer to Multi-port SM
UFM System Dump
Added support for downloading the generated UFM system dump. Refer to UFM System Dumb Tab
UFM REST API
Added support for adding or removing hosts to Partition key (PKey) assignments (when adding/removing hosts, all the related host GUIDs are assigned to/removed from the PKey). Refer to Add Host REST API
UFM System Dump Improvements including Creating New System Dump API
Managed Switch Operations
Added support for persistent enablement/disablement of managed switches ports. Refer to Ports Window
UFM SDK
Created a script to get TopX data by category. Refer to UFM Aggregation TopX README.md file
Proxy Authentication
Added option to delegate authentication to a proxy. Refer to Delegate Authentication to a Proxy
UFM Initial Settings
Removed the requirement to set the IPoIB address to the main IB interface used by UFM/SM (gv.cfg → fabric_interface)
MLNX_OFED Package
Upgraded the MLNX_OFED version to v 5.8-1.0.1
MFT Package
Integrated with MFT version 4.23.0-104
v4.10.0 (UFM Enterprise v6.11.0)
UFM Discovery and Device Management
CPU Affinity
Enabling the user to control CPU affinity of UFM's major processes
gRPC API
Added support for streaming UFM REST API data over gRPC as part of new UFM plugin. Refer to GRPC-Streamer Plugin.
Telemetry
EFS UFM Plugin
Added support for streaming UFM events data to FluentD destination as part of a new UFM plugin. Refer to UFM Telemetry FluentD Streaming (TFS) Plugin
General UI Enhancements
• Displayed columns of all tables are persistent per user, with the option to restore defaults. Refer to Displayed Columns
REST APIs
Added support for PKey filtering for default session data. Refer to Get Default Monitoring Session Data by PKey Filtering.
Added support for filtering session data by groups. Refer to Monitoring Sessions REST API.
Added support for resting all unhealthy ports at once. Refer to Mark All Unhealthy Ports as Healthy at Once
Added support for presenting system uptime in UFM REST API. Refer to Systems REST API.
Deployment Installation
UFM installation is now based on Conda-4.12 (or newer) for Python v3.9 environment and third party packages deployments
MLNX_OFED Package
Upgraded the MLNX_OFED version to v5.7-1.0.2.0
Diagnostics Utilities
Added CLI commands for new diagnostic utilities
NVIDIA SHARP Software
Updated NVIDIA SHARP software version to v3.1.1.
UFM Logical Elements
UFM Logical Elements (Environments, Logical Servers, Networks) views are deprecated and will no longer be available starting from UFM v4.11.0 (January 2023 release)
v4.9.0 (UFM Enterprise v6.10.0)
UFM Package
Integrated with UFM Enterprise v6.10.0
System health enhancements
Add support for the periodic fabric health report, and reflected the ports' results in UFM's dashboard
UFM Plugins Management
Add support for plugin management via UFM web UI
UFM Extended Status
Added REST API for exposing UFM readiness
Failover to Other Ports
Add support for SM and UFM Telemetry failover to other ports on the local machine
UFM Appliance Upgrade
Added a set of REST APIs for supporting the UFM Appliance upgrade
Configuration Audit
Add support for tracking changes made in major UFM configuration files (UFM, SM, SHARP, Telemetry)
UFM Plugins
Add support for new SDK plugins
Telemetry
Add support for statistics processing based on UFM telemetry csv format
UFM High Availability Installation
UFM high availability installation has changed and it is now based on an independent high availability package which should be deployed in addition to the UFM Enterprise standalone package.
v4.8.0 (UFM Enterprise v6.9.0)
NDR Support
Full E2E NDR including ConnectX-7 HCAs Family (Discovery and Monitoring)
Cable FW Burn
Add support for multiple switches with multiple FW images burning
Events
Add support for monitoring and alerting on cable transceiver temperatures over threshold
Improve SM traps handling (offloading SM traps handling to a separated process)
Add option for setting events persistency (keeping max last X events) for showing upon UFM startup
Add option for consolidating similar events on the UFM Web UI Events Log View
SHARP
Add support for failover to secondary bond port in case of IB interface failure
Add option to override SHARP smx_sock_interface based on UFM fabric_interface (gv.cfg)
Add option to set SHARP AM ib_port_guid based on UFM fabric_interface (gv.cfg)
SM
Add support for tracking SM configuration changes (configuration history)
Add support for pkey assignment validation (for user defined pkey assignment only)
Client Certificate Authentication
Add option to push bootstrap certificate to the UFM via REST API
MFT Integration Enhancement
Add support for MFT based operation (FW burning, cable info) while m_key/vs_key are configured on SM
UFM Health
Add option for users to add customized health tests based on scripts (Python/Bash)
Web UI Enhancements
Add support for user defined modular UFM dashboard views (based on available list of pre-defined panels)
Add support for UFM dashboard timeline (for viewing historical dashboard views)
Enhance the dashboard inventory view for showing elements (HCAs, Switches, Cables, Gateways, Routers) by version
Add support for user defined modular UFM telemetry persistent dashboard (Telemetry View)
Adding option for viewing Web client data based on local client time or UFM server time
Add option to select UFM look and feel between dark mode and light mode (default is light mode)
Add support for hierarchical view when presenting the network map elements.
Add option for selecting the displayed columns for all data tables.
Add option for exporting all table data into CSV (not only the current displayed page data)
Improved view of the ports table (port name, speed and width)
Add option to show disabled/down ports
Add support for Web UI usage statistics collection
Add option for sending test email
UFM Plugins
Add support for running UFM plugins within UFM docker container
Add support for AHX monitoring plugin
Add support for TFS (Telemetry Fluentd streaming) plugin
v4.7.0 (UFM Enterprise v6.8.0)
IButils2 Package
Upgraded the ibdiagnet version integrated with UFM Appliance to v2.8.2 with temperature alarm/warning reporting
UFM Telemetry
Changed the Telemetry infrastructure from UFM Telemetry docker container to UFM Telemetry bare metal
Performance improvements for supporting telemetry on large scale fabrics (up to 216,000 ports fabric)
Live sessions enhancements – adding support for multiple telemetry sessions based on one UFM Telemetry instance
Add support for collecting historical telemetry (all fabric ports counters) by default
Unhealthy Port
Add option (configurable) for automatically Isolating ports which were detected with high BER
Add option to present unhealthy port table by the connection type (switch-switch or switch-host)
Add option to mark selected device as unhealthy
Add context menu options for selected unhealthy ports
UFM Plugins – REST over RDMA
Add support for REST API over RDMA plugin (allowing execution of UFM REST API requests over the InfiniBand fabric)
UFM Plugins – NDT
Add support for NDT (CSV formatted topology) comparison with UFM fabric detected topology
Fabric Validation Tests
Add context menu options for selected results of fabric validation tests based of UFM model objects (Devices and Ports).
Add support for Socket-direct mode reporting (Inventory)
Add support for SHARP Aggregation Manager health tests
Add support for Tree Topology Analysis support in UFM
Events Policy
Add new category for Events Policy – Security
Add new UFM events indicating Pkey assignment of GUIDs and removal of GUIDs from Pkey
Add new UFM events which are triggered when duplicated node or port GUIDs are detected in the fabric
Add new event for indicating switch down reported by SM
UFM SDK
Add option to get topology via UFM REST API and stream it out to an external destination
Virtualization
Add option to assign selected virtual ports to a specified PKEY (via UFM Web UI)
Cable Information
Showing Link grade in Cable info
Network Map
Add support for network map topology persistency on server side
UFM Web UI
Add option to copy and paste tables content ( GUIDS and LIDS ) via UFM Web UI
UFM Authentication
Add support for token based authentication
SM Configuration
Setting AR (Adaptive Routing) Up Down as the default routing configuration in UFM / SM ( for new UFM installations )
UFM REST API
Add Support for CloudX API in UFM for OpenStack integration and allow auto provisioning of the InfiniBand fabric
NDR Support
Add support for discovering and monitoring Nvidia NDR switches
UFM Plugins
Added a support to deploy and run UFM plugins.
MLNX_OFED Package
Upgraded the MLNX_OFED version integrated with UFM Appliance to v5.5-1.0.3