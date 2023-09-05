NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance User Manual v4.12.1
Installation Notes

Supported Devices

Supported NVIDIA Externally Managed Switches

Type

Model

Latest Tested Firmware Version

NDR switches

  • MQM9790

31.2010.6060

HDR switches

  • MQM8790

27.2010.6064

EDR switches

  • SB7790

  • SB7890

15.2008.3118

FDR switches

  • SX6025

  • SX6015

  • SX6005

11.2000.1142

Supported NVIDIA Internally Managed Switches

Type

Model

Latest Tested OS Version

NDR switches

  • MQM9700

MLNX-OS 3.10.5002

HDR switches

  • MQ8700

  • MCS8500

  • TQ8100-HS2F

  • TQ8200-HS2F

MLNX-OS 3.10.5002

EDR switches

  • SB7700

  • SB7780

  • SB7800

  • CS7500

  • CS7510

  • CS7520

MLNX-OS 3.10.3002

FDR switches

  • SX6012

  • SX6018

  • SX6036

  • SX6506

  • SX6512

  • SX6518

  • SX6536

  • SX1012

  • SX6710

  • SX6720

  • SX1700

  • SX1710

MLNX-OS 3.8.1054

Long-haul

  • MTX6100

  • MTX6240

  • MTX6280

MLNX-OS 3.6.8008

InfiniBand-Ethernet Gateways

SX6036G (FDR)

MLNX-OS 3.6.8008

Warning

UFM-SDN Appliance no longer supports the following QDR switches management over SNMP, which means that the internal modules of these switches, such as fans, power supply, etc., will not be discovered by UFM. In addition, health events for such modules will not be triggered by UFM:

  • Grid Director™ 4036

  • Grid Director™ 4036E

  • Grid Director™ 4200

  • Grid Director™ 4700

Warning

For supported HCAs per MLNX_OFED version, please refer to MLNX_OFED Release Notes.


System Requirements

UFM GUI Client Requirements

The platform and GUI requirements are detailed in the following tables:

Platform

Details

Browser

Edge, Internet Explorer, Firefox, Chrome, Opera, Safari

Memory

  • Minimum: 8 GB

  • Recommended: 16 GB

MFT Package Version

Platform

Details

MFT

Integrated with MFT version mft-4.24.0-72

UFM SM Version

Platform

Type and Version

SM

UFM package includes SM version 5.15.0

UFM NVIDIA SHARP Software Version

Platform

Type and Version

NVIDIA® Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP)™

UFM package includes NVIDIA SHARP software version 3.3.0

