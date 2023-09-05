Known Issues in This Release

Description : UFM does not support HDR switch configured with hybrid split mode, where some of the ports are split and some are not.

Workaround: UFM can properly operate when all or none of the HDR switch ports are configured as split.

Description : After the upgrade from UFM-SDN Appliance v4.12.0 GA to UFM-SDN Appliance v4.12.1 FUR, the network fast recovery path in opensm.conf is not automatically updated and remains with a null value ( fast_recovery_conf_file (null))