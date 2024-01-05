On This Page
Appendix – AHX Monitoring
AHX monitoring enables monitoring HDR director switch cooling devices (i.e. AHX) and sending events to the UFM. The events are triggered on the switch associated with the cooling device if the monitoring utility encounters an issue.
The monitoring utility runs periodically and communicates with the AHX devices over the Modbus protocol (TCP port 502).
Enable AHX monitoring. Run:
ufmapl [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # ib managed-switch ahx-monitor enable
Set the AHX monitoring interval. Run:
ufmapl [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # ib managed-switch ahx-monitor interval
Add AHX devices for monitoring. Run:
ufmapl [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # ib managed-switch ahx-monitor device
[Optional] Review the settings. Run:
ufmapl [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # show ib managed-switch ahx-monitor AHX Monitoring: Enabled : Yes Interval: 1m AHX Devices: Switch name : switch-01 Primary IP address : 10.10.1.11 Secondary IP address: 10.11.1.11
|
Alarm ID
|
Alarm Name
|
To Log
|
Alarm
|
Severity
|
Threshold
|
TTL
|
Related Object
|
Category
|
Message
|
1400
|
COOLING_DEV_HIGH_AMBIENT_TEMP
|
1
|
1
|
Warning
|
86400
|
Switch
|
Hardware
|
High Ambient Temperature
|
1401
|
COOLING_DEV_HIGH_FLUID_TEMP
|
1
|
1
|
Warning
|
86400
|
Switch
|
Hardware
|
High Fluid Temperature
|
1402
|
COOLING_DEV_LOW_FLUID_LEVEL
|
1
|
1
|
Warning
|
86400
|
Switch
|
Hardware
|
Low Fluid Level
|
1403
|
COOLING_DEV_LOW_SUPPLY_PRESS
|
1
|
1
|
Warning
|
86400
|
Switch
|
Hardware
|
Low Supply Pressure
|
1404
|
COOLING_DEV_HIGH_SUPPLY_PRESS
|
1
|
1
|
Warning
|
86400
|
Switch
|
Hardware
|
High Supply Pressure
|
1405
|
COOLING_DEV_LOW_RETURN_PRESS
|
1
|
1
|
Warning
|
86400
|
Switch
|
Hardware
|
Low Return Pressure
|
1406
|
COOLING_DEV_HIGH_RETURN_PRESS
|
1
|
1
|
Warning
|
86400
|
Switch
|
Hardware
|
High Return Pressure
|
1407
|
COOLING_DEV_HIGH_DIFF_PRESS
|
1
|
1
|
Warning
|
86400
|
Switch
|
Hardware
|
High Differential Pressure
|
1408
|
COOLING_DEV_LOW_DIFF_PRESS
|
1
|
1
|
Warning
|
86400
|
Switch
|
Hardware
|
Low Differential Pressure
|
1409
|
COOLING_DEV_SYSTEM_FAIL_SAFE
|
1
|
1
|
Warning
|
86400
|
Switch
|
Hardware
|
System Fail Safe
|
1410
|
COOLING_DEV_FAULT_CRITICAL
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
86400
|
Switch
|
Hardware
|
Fault Critical
|
1411
|
COOLING_DEV_FAULT_PUMP1
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
86400
|
Switch
|
Hardware
|
Fault Pump1
|
1412
|
COOLING_DEV_FAULT_PUMP2
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
86400
|
Switch
|
Hardware
|
Fault Pump2
|
1413
|
COOLING_DEV_FLUID_LEVEL_CRIT
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
86400
|
Switch
|
Hardware
|
Fault Fluid Level Critical
|
1414
|
COOLING_DEV_FLUID_OVERTEMP
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
86400
|
Switch
|
Hardware
|
Fault Fluid Over Temperature
|
1415
|
COOLING_DEV_FAULT_PRIMARY_DC
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
86400
|
Switch
|
Hardware
|
Fault Primary DC
|
1416
|
COOLING_DEV_FAULT_REDUND_DC
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
86400
|
Switch
|
Hardware
|
Fault Redundant DC
|
1417
|
COOLING_DEV_FAULT_FLUID_LEAK
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
86400
|
Switch
|
Hardware
|
Fault Fluid Leak
|
1418
|
COOLING_DEV_SENSOR_FAILURE
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
86400
|
Switch
|
Hardware
|
Fault Sensor Failure
|
1419
|
COOLING_DEV_MONITOR_ERROR
|
1
|
0
|
Critical
|
1
|
Grid
|
Hardware
|
Cooling Device Monitoring Error
|
1420
|
COOLING_DEV_COMM_ERROR
|
1
|
1
|
Critical
|
86400
|
Switch
|
Hardware
|
Cooling Device Communication Error