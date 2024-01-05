Appendix – UFM Subnet Manager Default Properties

Generic Subnet Prefix subnet_prefix 0xfe80000000000000 RW Subnet prefix used on the subnet 0xfe80000000000000

LMC lmc 0 RW The LMC value used on the subnet: 0-7 Changes to the LMC parameter require a UFM restart.

SM LID master_sm_lid 0 Force LID for local SM when in MASTER state Selected LID must match configured LMC 0 disables the feature

Keys M_Key m_key 0x0000000000000000 RW M_Key value sent to all ports -used to qualify the set(PortInfo)

M_Key Lease Period m_key_lease_period 0 RW The lease period used for the M_Key on the subnet in [sec]

SM_Key sm_key 0x0000000000000001 RO SM_Key value of the SM used for SM authentication

SA_Key sa_key 0x0000000000000001 RO SM_Key value to qualify rcv SA queries as 'trusted'

Partition enforcement part_enforce Out

In

Both (default- outbound and inbound enforcement enabled) RO Partition enforcement type (for switches)

MKEY lookup m_key_lookup FALSE RW If FALSE, SM will not try to determine the m_key of unknown ports.

M_Key Per Port m_key_per_port FALSE RW When m_key_per_port is enabled, OpenSM will generate an M_Key for each port

Limits Packet Life Time packet_life_time 0x12 RW The maximum lifetime of a packet in a switch. The actual time is 4.096usec * 2^<packet_life_time> The value 0x14 disables the mechanism

VL Stall Count vl_stall_count 0x07 RO The number of sequential packets dropped that cause the port to enter the VL Stalled state. The result of setting the count to zero is undefined.

Leaf VL Stall Count leaf_vl_stall_count 0x07 RO The number of sequential packets dropped that causes the port to enter theleaf VL Stalled state. The count is for switch ports driving a CA or gateway port. The result of setting the count to zero is undefined.

Head Of Queue Life time head_of_queue_lifetime 0x12 RW The maximum time a packet can wait at the head of the transmission queue. The actual time is 4.096usec * 2^<head_of_queue_lifetime> The value 0x14 disables the mechanism

Leaf Head Of Queue Life time leaf_head_of_queue_lifetime 0x10 RW The maximum time a packet can wait at the head of queue on a switch port connected to a CA or gateway port.

Maximal Operational VL max_op_vls 3 RW Limit of the maximum operational VLs

Force Link Speed force_link_speed 15 (Do NOT change) RO Force PortInfo: LinkSpeedEnabled on switch ports. If 0, do not modify. Values are: 1: 2.5 Gbps 3: 2.5 or 5.0 Gbps 5: 2.5 or 10.0 Gbps 7: 2.5 or 5.0 or 10.0 Gbps 2,4,6,8-14 Reserved 15: set to PortInfo: LinkSpeedSupported

Limits Subnet Timeout subnet_timeout 18 (1second) RW The subnet_timeout code that will be set for all the ports. The actual timeout is 4.096usec * 2^<subnet_timeout>

Local PHY Error Threshold local_phy_errors_threshold 0x08 RW Threshold of local phy errors for sending Trap 129

Overrun Errors Threshold overrun_errors_threshold 0x08 RW Threshold of credit overrun errors for sending Trap 130

Sweep Sweep Interval sweep_interval 10 RW The time in seconds between subnet sweeps (Disabled if 0)

Reassign Lids reassign_lids FALSE (disabled) RW If TRUE (enabled), all LIDs are reassigned

Force Heavy Sweep force_heavy_sweep_window -1 RW Forces heavy sweep after number of light sweeps (-1 disables this option and 0 will cause every sweep to be heavy)

Sweep On trap sweep_on_trap TRUE (enabled) RW If TRUE every trap 128 and 144 will cause a heavy sweep

Alternative Route Calculation max_alt_dr_path_retries 4 RW Maximum number of attempts to find an alternative direct route towards unresponsive ports

Fabric Rediscovery max_seq_redisc 2 RW Max Failed Sequential Discovery Loops

Offsweep Rebalancing Enable offsweep_balancing_enabled FALSE RW Enable/Disable idle time routing rebalancing

Offsweep Rebalancing Window offsweep_balancing_window 180 RW Set the time window in seconds after sweep to start rebalancing

Handover SM Priority sm_priority 15 RO SM (enabled). The priority used for deciding which is the master. Range is 0 (lowest priority) to 15 (highest)

Ignore Other SMs ignore_other_sm FALSE (disabled) RO If TRUE other SMs on the subnet should be ignored

Polling Timeout sminfo_polling_timeout 10 RO Timeout in seconds between two active master SM polls

Polling Retries polling_retry_number 4 RO Number of failing remote SM polls that declares it non-operational

Honor GUID-to-LID File honor_guid2lid_file FALSE (disabled) RO If TRUE, honor the guid2lid file when coming out of standby state, if the guid2lid file exists and is valid

Allowed SM GUID list allowed_sm_guids (null) (disabled) List of Host GUIDs where SM is allowed to run when specified. OpenSM ignores SM running on port that is not in this list. If 0, does not allow any other SM. If null, the feature is disabled.

Threading Max Wire SMPs max_wire_smps 8 RW Maximum number of SMPs sent in parallel

Transaction Timeout transaction_timeout 200 RO The maximum time in [msec] allowed for a transaction to complete

Max Message FIFO Timeout max_msg_fifo_timeout 10000 RO Maximum time in [msec] a message can stay in the incoming message queue

Routing Threads routing_threads_num 0 RW Number of threads to be used for parallel minhop/updn calculations. If 0, number of threads will be equal to number of processors.

Routing Threads Per Core max_threads_per_core 0 RW Max number of threads that are allowed to run on the same processor during parallel computing. If 0, threads assignment per processor is up to operating system initial assignment.

Logging Log File log_file /opt/ufm/files/log/opensm.log RO Path of Log file to be used

Log Flags log_flags Error and Info 0x03 RW The log flags, or debug level being used.

Force Log Flush force_log_flush FALSE (disabled) RO Force flush of the log file after each log message

Log Max Size log_max_size 4096 RW Limit the size of the log file in MB. If overrun, log is restarted

Accumulate Log File accum_log_file TRUE (enabled) RO If TRUE, will accumulate the log over multiple OpenSM sessions

Dump Files Directory dump_files_dir /opt/ufm/files/log RO The directory to hold the file SM dumps (for multicast forwarding tables for example). The file is used collects information.

Syslog log syslog_log 0x0 RW Sets a verbosity of messages to be printed in syslog

Misc Node Names Map File node_name_map_name Null RW Node name map for mapping node's to more descriptive node descriptions

SA database File sa_db_file Null RO SA database file name

No Clients Reregistration no_clients_rereg FALSE (disabled) RO If TRUE, disables client reregistration

Exit On Fatal Event exit_on_fatal TRUE (enabled) RO If TRUE (enabled), the SM exits for fatal initialization issues

Switch Isolation From Routing held_back_sw_file Null RW File that contains GUIDs of switches isolated from routing

Enable NVIDIA SHARP support sharp_enabled Enabled RW Defines whether to enable/disable NVIDIA SHARP on supporting ports.

Multicast Disable Multicast disable_multicast FALSE (disabled) RO If TRUE, OpenSM should disable multicast support and no multicast routing is performed

Multicast Group Parameters default_mcg_mtu 0 RW Default MC group MTU for dynamic group creation. 0 disables this feature, otherwise, the value is a valid IB encoded MTU

Multicast Multicast Group Parameters default_mcg_rate 0 RW Default MC group rate for dynamic group creation. 0 disables this feature, otherwise, the value is a valid IB encoded rate

Multicast Enable incremental multicast routing enable_inc_mc_routing FALSE RW Enable incremental multcast routing

Multicast MC root file mc_roots_file null RW Specify predefined MC groups root guids

QoS Settings qos FALSE (disabled) *From UFM v3.7 and on RW If FALSE (disabled), SM will not apply QoS settings

Unhealthy Ports Enabling Unhealthy Ports hm_unhealthy_ports_checks TRUE RW Enables Unhealthy Ports configuration

Configuration file hm_ports_health_policy_file null RW Specifies configuration file for health policy

Unhealthy actions hm_sw_manual_action no_discover RW Specifies what to do with switch ports which were manually added to health policy file

MADs validation validate_smp TRUE RW If set to TRUE, opensm will ignore nodes sending non-spec compliant MADs. When set to FALSE, opensm will log the warning in the opensm log file about non-compliant node

Routing Unicatst Routingengine routing_engine (null) RW By default, ar_updn routing engine is used by the SM. Supported routing engines are minhop, updn, dnup, ftree, dor, torus-2QoS, kdor-hc, kdor-ghc , dfp, dfp2, ar_updn, ar_ftree and ar_dor.

Randomization scatter_ports 8 RW Assigns ports in a random order instead of round-robin. If 0, the feature is disabled, otherwise use the value as a random seed. Applicable to the MINHOP/UPDN routing algorithms

Randomization guid_routing_order_no_scatter TRUE RO Do not use scatter for ports defined in guid_routing_order file

Unicast Routing Caching use_ucast_cache TRUE RW Use unicast routing cache for routing computation time improvement

GUID Ordering During Routing guid_routing_order_file NULL RW The file holding guid routing order of particular guids (for MinHop, Up/Down)

Torus Routing torus_config /opt/ufm/files/conf/opensm/torus-2QoS.con RW Torus-2QoS configuration file name

Routing Chains pgrp_policy_file NULL RW The file holding the port groups policy

topo_policy_file NULL RW The file holding the topology policy

rch_policy_file NULL RW The file holding the routing chains policy

max_topologies_per_sw 1 RO Defines maximal number of topologies to which a single switch may be assigned during routing engine chain configuration.

Incremental Multicast Routing (IMR) enable_inc_mc_routing TRUE RW If TRUE, MC nodes will be added to the MC tree incrementally. When set to FALSE, the tree will be recalculated per eachg change.

MC Global root mc_primary_root_guid/mc_secondary_root_guid 0x0000000000000000 (for both) RW Primary and Secondary global mc root guid

Scatter ports use_scatter_for_switch_lid FALSE RW Use scatter when routing to the switch’s LIDs

updn lid tracking mode updn_lid_tracking_mode FALSE RW Controls whether SM will use LID tracking or not when updn or ar_updn routing engine is used

Events Event Subscription Handling drop_subscr_on_report_fail FALSE RW Drop subscription on report failure (o13-17.2.1)

Event Subscription Handling drop_event_subscriptions TRUE RW Drop event subscriptions (InformInfo and ServiceRecords) on port removal and SM coming out of STANDBY

Virtualization Virtualization enabled virt_enabled Enabled RW Enables/disables virtualization support

Maximum ports in virtualization process virt_max_ports_in_process 64 RW Sets a number of ports to be handled on each virtualization process cycle

Router Router aguid enable rtr_aguid_enable 0 (Disabled) RW Defines whether the SM should create alias GUIDs required for router support for each HCA port

Router path record flow label rtr_pr_flow_label 0 RW Defines flow label value to use in multi-subnet path query responses

Router path record tclass rtr_pr_tclass 0 RW Defines tclass value to use in multi-subnet path query responses.

Router path record sl rtr_pr_sl 0 RW Defines sl value to use in multi-subnet path query responses

Router path record MTU rtr_pr_mtu 4 (IB_MTU_LEN_2048) RW Define MTU value to use in multi-subnet path query responses

Router path record rate rtr_pr_rate 16 (IB_PATH_RECORD_RATE_100_GBS) RW Defines rate value to use in multi-subnet path query responses

SA Security SA Tnhanced Trust Model (SAETM) sa_enhanced_trust_model FALSE RW Controls whether SAETM is enabled.

Untrusted GuidInfo records sa_etm_allow_untrusted_guidinfo_rec FALSE RW Controls whether to allow Untrusted Guidinfo record requests in SAETM.

Guidinfo record requests by VF sa_etm_allow_guidinfo_rec_by_vf FALSE RW Controls whether to allow Guidinfo record requests by vf in SAETM.

Untrusted proxy requests sa_etm_allow_untrusted_proxy_requests FALSE RW Controls whether to allow Untrusted proxy requests in SAETM.

Max number of multicast groups sa_etm_max_num_mcgs 128 RW Max number of multicast groups per port/vport that can be registered.

Max number of service records sa_etm_max_num_srvcs 32 RW Max number of service records per port/vport that can be registered.

Max number of event subscriptions sa_etm_max_num_event_subs 32 RW Max number of event subscriptions (InformInfo) per port/vport that can be registered.