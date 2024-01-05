Appendix – Used Ports

80(tcp), 443(tcp) Used by WS clients (Apache Web Server)

694(udp) Used by Heartbeat - communication between UFM Primary and Standby server

8000(udp) Used for UFM server listening for REST API requests (redirected by Apache web server)

6306(udp) Used for Multicast requests – communication with latest UFM Agents

8005(udp) Used as UFM monitoring listening port

8089(tcp) Used for internal communication between UFM server and MonitoirngHistoryEngine

8888(tcp) Used by DRBD – communication between UFM Primary and Standby server

15800(tcp) Used for communication with legacy UFM Agents on Mellanox Grid Director DDR switches