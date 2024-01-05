The primary objective of the Autonomous Link Maintenance (ALM) plugin is to enhance cluster availability and improve the rate of job completion. This objective is accomplished by utilizing machine learning (ML) models to predict potential link failures. The plugin then isolates the expected failing links, implements maintenance procedures on them, and subsequently restores the fixed links to their original state by removing the isolation.

The ALM plugin performs the following tasks:

Collects telemetry data from UFM and employs ML jobs to predict which ports need to be isolated/de-isolated Identifies potential link failures and isolates them to avert any interruption to traffic flow Maintains a record of maintenance procedures that can be executed to restore an isolated link After performing the required maintenance, the system verifies if the links can be de-isolated and restored to operational status (brought back online)

The ALM plugin operates in the following two distinct modes: