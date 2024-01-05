Changes and New Features
This section lists the new and changed features in this software version.
The items listed in the table below apply to all UFM license types.
Feature
Description
UFM SM
New routing algorithm for asymmetric QFT topologies
UFM OS
Integrated with UFM OS version 23.11.18-2
The following are the unsupported functionality/features in UFM®-SDN Appliance:
UFM Appliance Gen1
NVIDIA Care (MCare) Integration
UFM on VM (UFM with remote fabric collector)
Logical server auditing
The UFM Multi-site portal feature is no longer supported. The Multi-Subnet feature can be used instead
The UFM Monitoring Mode is deprecated and is no longer supported as of UFM Enterprise version 6.14.0 (July release) and onwards
Logical Elements tab - Removed as of UFM Enterprise v4.11.0
Removed the following fabric validation tests: CheckPortCounters & CheckEffectiveBER