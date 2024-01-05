NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance User Manual v4.14.2
This section lists the new and changed features in this software version.

For an archive of changes and features from previous releases, please refer to Changes and New Features History.

Feature

Description

UFM SM

New routing algorithm for asymmetric QFT topologies

UFM OS

Integrated with UFM OS version 23.11.18-2
Unsupported Functionalities/Features

The following are the unsupported functionality/features in UFM®-SDN Appliance:

  • UFM Appliance Gen1

  • NVIDIA Care (MCare) Integration

  • UFM on VM (UFM with remote fabric collector)

  • Logical server auditing

  • The UFM Multi-site portal feature is no longer supported. The Multi-Subnet feature can be used instead

  • The UFM Monitoring Mode is deprecated and is no longer supported as of UFM Enterprise version 6.14.0 (July release) and onwards

  • Logical Elements tab - Removed as of UFM Enterprise v4.11.0

  • Removed the following fabric validation tests: CheckPortCounters & CheckEffectiveBER
