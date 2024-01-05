NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance User Manual v4.14.2
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software  NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance User Manual v4.14.2  Inventory Window

Inventory Window

Provides a list of all modules in UFM. For more information, see Device’s Inventory Tab.

image2022-4-28_22-30-6-version-1-modificationdate-1704382257877-api-v2.png

© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jan 5, 2024
content here