UFM Benefits

UFM includes an advanced granular monitoring engine that provides real-time access to switch and host data, enabling cluster-wide monitoring of fabric health and performance, real-time identification of fabric-related errors and failures, quick problem resolution via granular threshold-based alerts and a fabric utilization dashboard.

Fabric congestion is difficult to detect when using traditional management tools, resulting in unnoticed congestion and fabric under-utilization. UFM’s unique traffic map quickly identifies traffic trends, traffic bottlenecks, and congestion events spreading over the fabric, which enables the administrator to identify and resolve problems promptly and accurately.